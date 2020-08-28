Remember that time when it was disclosed that our fave cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine scrapped all season eight episodes after the Black Lives Matter protests.
And how that made us fans REALLY sad?
Well, it's time for the 'noine-noine' fans to turn that frown upside down cuz the show has confirmed that it will return with season 8 in 2021.
*Capt. Holt voice* We're in a state of total euphoria. #Brooklyn99 returns in 2021 on @NBC, streaming on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/1sXKIE0Nr9— Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) August 27, 2020
Not just the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter handle, but Andre Braugher AKA Captain Holt couldn't contain his happiness.
We’re back... in 2021 that is. 😏 #Brooklyn99 returns to @nbc in the new year! pic.twitter.com/wUzD89tDPw— Andre Braugher (@AndreBraugher) August 27, 2020
Fans of the show celebrated this news on Twitter.
i can't wait, omg i'm so happy 💕pic.twitter.com/F6jYYWgWAU— ana!u ☂︎ (@peraltswift) August 27, 2020
I’M SO EXCITED FOR NEW SEASON pic.twitter.com/mHuePaSrpJ— Lets (@fzriends99) August 27, 2020
SO EXITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON— vick| 📖: hp¹ (@vibesamberg) August 27, 2020
Can't. Wait. For. This. To Happen.