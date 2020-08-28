Remember that time when it was disclosed that our fave cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine scrapped all season eight episodes after the Black Lives Matter protests.   

And how that made us fans REALLY sad?

Well, it's time for the 'noine-noine' fans to turn that frown upside down cuz the show has confirmed that it will return with season 8 in 2021. 

Not just the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter handle, but Andre Braugher AKA Captain Holt couldn't contain his happiness. 

Fans of the show celebrated this news on Twitter. 

Can't. Wait. For. This. To Happen. 