India, the nation that beat several teams in a number of nerve-wracking matches, unfortunately, lost the T20 World Cup semi-final match against England. Needless to mention, several cricket fans are disappointed with the announcement.

However, a number of social media enthusiasts took the loss in a sporting spirit and posted some hilarious memes. Let’s check these out, shall we?

knockout matches mein pasar jaana pic.twitter.com/OJC9GtlcI6 — 38 year old (@ydayifup) November 10, 2022

You d!e once in your life, but if you follow cricket, you d!e every 30 minutes. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 10, 2022

Team India in Super 12 Vs. Semi Finals pic.twitter.com/Kmbw6W7YGg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 10, 2022

wins today Wins today pic.twitter.com/bhCFmR5PdQ — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) November 10, 2022

paisa transfer karde bcci — Muffin Top (@maroneybaloney) November 10, 2022

Team India helps you move on from previous trauma by giving new one. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 10, 2022

Bohot beizati hogi agar Pakistan ko final mai bula ke hum khud nahi gaye toh. 🥲😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 9, 2022

Rishi sunak bhai samjha apne ladkon ko — TheYoungAdult (@youngestadult1) November 10, 2022

England is playing like humne unka kohinoor churaya ho — kaushal (@kawwwshal) November 10, 2022

Nevertheless, we are proud of our team!