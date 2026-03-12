What? Brainrotting comes at a price now?

India’s very low-cost Internet has historically been a global success story. However, the Indian government is now evaluating if a substantial amount of digital consumption could become an additional source of income.

Mujhe kyun toda? Mai reel-paglu hoon!

Reports suggest that the Indian government is focusing on potentially taxing use of mobile cellular data, which would be highly impactful for the over 800 million Internet users in India. This discussion began during a high-level meeting chaired by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on January 7, 2026, to review the telecommunications industry.

While no decisions have been made, it is reported that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is analyzing how tax could be implemented and how that taxation will affect users and the telecommunications industry.

Government Considering Taxing Mobile Data Usage

Reports based on the meeting notes indicate that the Indian government has requested the Department of Telecommunications to assess a framework for levying taxes on mobile data consumption.

The proposals are intended to meet two purposes. The first is to establish a new source of revenue in the rapidly expanding telecommunications market. The second is to promote responsible use of technology and the Internet by younger individuals, many of whom spend extended periods accessing the Internet.

Hamla achanak hua tha…

The government has requested that the department provides them with an outline from which they can begin implementing models to balance revenue generation with digital access by September 30, based upon their investigations into different models.

The discussion takes place at the point in time when India is seeing tremendous growth of its digital economy, as a result of cheap data, access to online services such as digital payment systems, entertainment platforms, education platforms and social networking sites.

* Leverage ₹1 / GB may create ₹ 22,900 Crores

India has seen growth in mobile data consumption in recent years.

In FY25 alone, India is anticipated to consume at least 229 Billion Gigabytes of Mobile Data. If there were to be a very small tax placed on the use of mobile data, this could generate a great amount of revenue.

If the government were to place a tax of only ₹1 / GB of mobile data, that could generate towards ₹22,900 Crores a year.

Telecom Users currently pay 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Top of their mobile recharges. This would be adding to an additional layer of taxation to consumers’ use of digital services.

The proposal has come back to light because in the Economic Survey 2026, the concern was expressed regarding the increase of digital addiction of children. Policy makers may use pricing tools to try to influence behaviour of consumers.

At the same time the government is also looking to generate more revenue from the telecom sector other than through Spectrum Auctions and Licensing Fees. The government generates most of their revenue already through Spectrum Auctions and Licensing Fees by over 90% from the telecom operators.

Experts Share Concern Over Data Taxation

Experts are worried about how data taxation will work!

Satya N. Gupta was a former principal advisor to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), & noted that imposing taxes on data usage would be very difficult to implement and would also hinder India from remaining a leader in affordable internet access. Achieving affordable access was one of India’s significant tech advancements.

Gupta pointed out that most countries do not levy taxes on data consumption, but rather governments typically tax a company’s profits, and employ other means to regulate digital behaviours.

Some countries address over-screen-time issues through limiting gaming hours, and restricting digital access for minors or implementing age restrictions on use versus implementing a data tax.

Gupta added that imposing a data tax could hinder innovation, & add unnecessary friction to the digital ecosystem.

Telecom Sector Matters Established

Several other issues affecting the telecom sector were discussed during the meeting on January 7.

Attendees included senior Government Officials, such as Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Expenditure Secretary V. Vualnam, Secretary of Telecommunications Amit Agrawal, & BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog.

Ways to strengthen India’s telecom system and ensure that it is long-term viable.

One topic raised by government officials was the employment pattern of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) as it employs a disproportionate amount of manpower.

At the end of March 2023, BSNL employed 54,875 employees. Almost 37% of BSNL’s operating revenue comes from its employee expenses – far greater than any privately-held domestic telecom company.

As examples →

• Reliance Jio Infocomm had employee costs of approximately ₹1,490 crores (≈1.6% of their revenue)

• Bharti Airtel had employee expenses of approximately ₹1,678 crores (approximately 1.9% of total revenue).

To help alleviate employee-related costs while maximising effectiveness, government officials proposed solutions to move ‘deputed’ personnel back into their jobs and re-examine where employees are deployed.

The second area of concern that was discussed was India’s continued dependency upon importing its telecommunications equipment.

The government has emphasised the need to accelerate the localisation of telecommunications technology and manufacturing processes.

The Department of Telecommunications has been directed to establish a plan to create a roadmap by June that will enable at least 10 important telecommunications components to be indigenously produced each year.

Summary of Additional Policy Initiatives Discussed at the Meeting

In addition to discussing key telecom security and infrastructure priorities, the meeting addressed other general policy goals with regard to telecom.

The discussions included the idea of:

• Improving the security of the national telecom network

• Overcoming the obstacles currently facing the undersea cable industry

• Assisting the promotion of “made in India” telecommunications technologies on a worldwide basis

The officials also reiterated that telecommunications companies should only provide SIM cards after the verification of the user’s identification through an Aadhaar biometric verification process.

It is intended that this approach will result in less fraudulent activity and provide improved accountability within the telecommunications ecosystem.

Next Steps: Mere ko toh aisa dhak dhak horela haiiiii

At this time, a mobile data levy is only a policy concept, and there has not been a formal announcement by the government regarding the implementation of such a tax at this time.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will continue to evaluate the feasibility of this idea and provide the final recommendations later in 2023. Policymakers will also take into consideration both the potential economic impacts and the objections that have been raised by industry stakeholders.

If a tax were ever implemented, even a very small tax could fundamentally alter the consumption patterns of millions of Indians using mobile data services.

However, the government will have to balance the revenue goals associated with the tax against maintaining India’s reputation as one of the most affordable places in the world to use the internet.