Yesterday, we lost a legend of Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar. The 98-year-old star was loved by many. However, not just in India; but the loss of this legend was mourned across Pakistan, as well. Twitter was filled with condolences and images of candles and prayers being offered by Pakistani fans.

A purist par excellence. A man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless. #DilipKumar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UOczeoOl92 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 7, 2021

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Actor Dilip Kumar’s (Yousaf Khan) funeral in absentia offered at his birthplace in Muhalla Khudadad, Qissa Khwani, #Peshawar. Prayers held for him at various points in the city. pic.twitter.com/EDnHCu3jcd — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 7, 2021

Funeral prayers in absentia offered outside ancestral house of #DilipKumar in #Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/UUqTNaXhFW — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) July 7, 2021

A legend who will be remembered forever and will always be an inspirational figure in the world. From Qissa Khawani Bazar Peshawar, Pakistan to Mumbai, India - your fragrance has surrounded everyone. You will be missed, sir. A huge loss indeed. @TheDilipKumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BC87uNfjBN — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 7, 2021

In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Dilip Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' award. It is considered Pakistan's highest civilian award.

Sad day, legend Dlip Kumar left this world. He was a man with golden heart. He always admired Pakistan and our legend Imran Khan. Words of Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar for Imran Khan Pakistan https://t.co/Vx57xxy4pe via @YouTube — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 7, 2021

It was a great honour for me and my wife to be on a memorable tour together with the real legend #DilipKumar Saab. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/VujOKiXoMa — Sajjad Ali (@sajjad_official) July 7, 2021

We will miss you!