Yesterday, we lost a legend of Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar. The 98-year-old star was loved by many. However, not just in India; but the loss of this legend was mourned across Pakistan, as well. Twitter was filled with condolences and images of candles and prayers being offered by Pakistani fans.

In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Dilip Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' award. It is considered Pakistan's highest civilian award.

We will miss you!