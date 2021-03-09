It may not always be progressive, but looks like comedy in Hindi web series is all set to get futuristic, with Disney+Hotstar's latest series, Ok Computer.

Set in 2031, Ok Computer paints a world where robots and automation are as common to India as pollution in today's time. Only, in a world of self-driving cars, who do you blame for a hit-and-run? Especially when that hit-and-run uncovers a bigger conspiracy at play?

Vijay Varma stars as the cop on the case of the hit-and-run, while Radhika Apte stars as the able defender of robots, who teams up with Varma to figure out who led the robot astray.

The series also stars Jackie Shroff, as a 'baba' looking to rid humanity of the 'cancer of technology', and Rasika Dugal, who may just be a mad scientist.

Intriguing and hilarious, Ok Computer definitely doesn't appear as your usual, run-of-the-mill comedy.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The series begins streaming from March 26.