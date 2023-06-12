Sometimes, we see actors in movies, and they deliver such a hard-hitting performance that it’s incredible to envision anybody else playing their part. For instance, there can only be one Raj and one Simran, and they are SRK and Kajol and nobody else. Twitter is discussing such curious cases of perfect casting.

We’ve collated examples from Indian movies and added some names on our own. Take a look:

1. Piku remains my favourite character of Deepika Padukone

"piku could have been a very irritating character had it not been for deepika's craft and intelligence" – irrfan khan

2. Hrithik Roshan beautifully portrayed the character arc of Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

hrithik as arjun saluja

hrithik as arjun saluja

that role was made for him <3

3. Ranbir Kapoor as Barfi was ‘meant to be’

nobody could have portrayed barfi better than ranbir <3

4. What SRK did as ‘Rizwan Khan from the Epiglottis’ was pure magic

Rizwan Khan, Khan from the epiglottis 🤍



the character thats so soothing and pure 🥺🤍

the character thats so soothing and pure 🥺🤍

forever grateful to #karanjohar

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was ENCHANTING as Nandini

Aishwarya Rai as Nandini in #PonniyinSelvan2pic.twitter.com/Kxq1t5mtfm — Empress Aishwarya Fan (@badass_aishfan) June 8, 2023

6. Late Sushant Singh Rajput as the GOAT Dhoni was sheer perfection

7. Ranbir Kapoor really absorbed every bit of Sanjay Datt’s personality in Sanju

Name an actor/actress who was perfectly cast in a movie or TV show.



Ranbir in and as Sanju.

8. Sidharth Malhotra was really compelling as Captain Vikram Batra

9. Watching SRK as Veer was a very ‘EYE-DRENCHING’ experience

Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zara. Cannot imagine anyone else as Veer- The epitome of Love and Longing.

10. This may be an unpopular opinion, but here’s wanting more of PeeCee as a villain; she’s the real deal

Why are you so scared it's just a villain . . .



Why are you so scared it's just a villain . . .

The villain : 💫🔥#PriyankaChopra #Aitraaz

While we looked at Twitter opinions, we also have some names to share.

11. One and only Ranveer Singh could have pulled off Alauddin Khalji’s part and NO ONE ELSE

Hindustan Times



12. It’s still chilling to watch Alia Bhatt going into a trance mode while dancing to Dholida in Gangubai Kathiawadi

13. Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha was ICONIC

14. It’s impossible to think of Munna Bhai without Arshad Warsi as Circuit

15. We spoke of Barfi, but Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil also deserves all the acknowledgement. She legit KILLED that part

16. Only Bebo has the right to say ‘Main apni favourite hoon’

17. Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan. Period.

We’re completely sure this list is endless. But do you agree? And which names would you wanna add?

