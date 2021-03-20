Celebrity status and wealth usually means you have some pretty fancy wheels in the garage. It's hard to resist the allure of a speedster when you have the money. Several Indian celebrities have understandably indulged their automobile aficionado selves by stocking up on some solid cars, such as these.

1. Virat Kohli

India's most famous cricketer owns a massive collection of cars, including a Bentley Continental GT, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a Bentley Flying Spur, and over 6 different Audis. He endorses Audi, and he owns the S5, RS 5, Q7, Q8, A8 L, R8 LMX, and R8 V10 Plus.

2. Ranveer Singh

This mega-star owns a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S (worth a whopping Rs 3.29 crore), Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Jaguar XJ L and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

3. MS Dhoni

Dhoni owns a Ferrari 599 GTO, which was a gift given to him after India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph. He also owns a Hummer H2, Land Rover Freelander 2, Audi Q7, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, and a GMC Sierra. His love for bikes is well documented, and he owns a Kawasaki Ninja H2, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Ninja ZX-14R, and a Ducati 1098.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor owns quite a collection of enviable cars, including a Range Rover Vogue, Audi R8, Mercedes G63 AMG, Audi A8L, and a Range Rover Sport.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns some of the most luxurious cars money can buy, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, BMW 7 series white edition, Mercedes Benz E-Class, and a Porsche Cayenne.

6. Hardik Pandya

The cricketer owns a Mercedes G-Wagon, a red Jeep Compass, Range Rover Vogue, Audi A6, and the superfast Lamborghini Huracan EVO. That's quite a costly collection!

7. John Abraham

John owns a stunning Lamborghini Gallardo (which is no longer in production), a Nissan GTR Black Edition, Audi Q3 & Q7, and a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. His love for bikes is legendary, and he owns a Yamaha R1, a Rajputana Customs’ Royal Enfield Board Tracker, and a Yamaha V-Max.

8. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has a large array of amazing cars in his garage, including a Ferrari 599, a two-seater Audi R8, an Audi Q7, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Mercedes M-class, a Porsche SUV and a Rolls Royce Ghost. When it comes to bikes, he owns a Harley Davidson Fatboy and a Ducati Multistrada, which was a gift to him from SRK.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B has accumulated quite a few mean machines over the years, including a Rolls Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes SL500, a Range Rover, a Lexus LX470, a Mercedes E 240, a BMW X5, a BMW 7 Series and a Mercedes S320.

10. Disha Patani

The Bollywood star has an enviable collection of luxury cars, including a BMW Series 5, Audi A6, Mercedes E220, a Jaguar F- Pace, and a Range Rover Sport worth ₹1.5 crore.

11. Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab of Pataudi owns a bunch of killer cars, including an Audi R8 Spyder, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Mustang, Mercedes Benz S-Class and a Range Rover Vogue.

12. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes GL350 CDi, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Vogue, and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

13. Deepika Padukone

The actress has a bunch of cool cars, including an Audi Q7, a Mercedes Maybach 500, a Mini Cooper Convertible, and an Audi A8 L.

The folks at Fast and Furious would be proud!