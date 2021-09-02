Life is completely unpredictable and the untimely demise of these known personalities proves the same.

Here, we look at some celebrities who left the world too soon.

1. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth died at the age of 40, following a massive heart attack. His demise left his fans in shock, as they fondly remember his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

A TV actor who turned into a Bollywood star, Sushant died due to suicide on June 14, 2020. His demise led to a drug investigation that went on for months, and was widely, often insensitively covered by the media.

3. Pratyusha Banerjee

Sidharth Shukla's co-star on Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha died by suicide on April 1, 2016. She was 24 years old at the time and this news rattled her fans, of which there were many.

4. Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan died by suicide on June 3, 2013, and was 25 years old at the time. Jiah had made her debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. She also played an important role in Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini.

5. Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti died aged 19 when she fell from the balcony of her house. Several allegations were made after her demise, following the unfortunate accident. In her short career, Divya made a huge name for herself with her most notable work being Deewana opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

6. Smita Patil

A pioneer in the field, Smita Patil died at the age of 31 when due to complications at the end of her pregnancy in 1986. Smita is still considered to be one of the best women actors the country has produced and is also celebrated for her feminist views.

7. Madhubala

Possibly the most renowned actor Hindi cinema has produced, Madhubala died at the of 36 after she succumbed to a heart attack. Madhubala was born with a ventricular septal defect, which meant that she had a hole in her heart.

8. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with the dangers of neuroendocrine tumour. He underwent treatment for years and even made comeback with Angrezi Medium, which proved to be the last film he shot.

9. Sridevi

Sridevi was 54 years old when she passed away in Dubai after reportedly drowning in her bathtub. Her body was brought to India in the following days and was buried with state honours.

10. Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari died at the age of 39, due to liver cirrhosis. It is reported that Meena Kumari was addicted to alcohol, which led to the disease that claimed her life.

Gone too soon.