The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire nation to a standstill. The virus has not spared even the celebs. While most of them recovered, we lost some of our favourite personalities to COVID-19.

Here's a list of famous people who tested positive for COVID-19 ever since the pandemic hit the nation.

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has recently been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Coolie No.1. He tested positive during the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

2. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor tested postive for COVID-19 while shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. As per reports, she returned to Mumbai via air ambulance soon after.

3. Smriti Irani

The women and child development and textiles minister tested positive in October and shared the news on Twitter.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

4. Harshvardhan Rane

The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and posted a long note sharing that he had fever and stomach ache.

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, had tested positive for COVID-19 in October. She was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and shared a picture with the medical staff at the Continental Hospital expressing gratitude, post-recovery.

6. Aftab Shivdasani

He tested positive for COVID-19 in September and shared regular updates about his health on Instagram.

7. Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia tested coronavirus positive in September. He also underwent plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi.

8. Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor announced testing Covid-19 positive in September. He was isolating at home.

9. Malaika Arora

Malaika tested positive after returning from the shoot of the reality show India’s Best Dancer, where she is a judge.

10. Amit Shah

Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. Post-recovery, he was admitted to AIIMS again for medical care.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

11. Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died earlier this year, had also tested positive for COVID-19 during a regular hospital visit. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi for a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

12. SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members tested positive for coronavirus in August and remained in home quarantine.

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya was hospitalised in July after testing positive for the coronavirus.

14. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek too tested positive and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He had been sharing regular updates from the hospital, till discharge.

15. Amitabh Bachchan

The 77-year-old actor was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in July. He remained there for two weeks.

16. Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on March 20 after she attended at least 3 gatherings in Lucknow. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and tested negative after almost a month.

17. Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza had also tested positive for COVID-19 in August. She informed her fans that she had recovered from the infection and was asymptomatic for 21 days.

18. Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days after attending Parliament’s Monsoon Session in September.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

19. SP Balasubramanyam

Late singer and actor SP Balasubramanyam tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was admitted to hospital and even shared a video for his fans. The singer later succumbed to disease after a long battle with COVID-19.

20. Wajid Khan

Late music composer Wajid Khan had tested positive for Coronavirus and passed away on June 1.

21. Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tested positive for COVID-19 in August. She was isolating at home.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you 🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 28, 2020

22. Manpreet Singh

India men's hockey team skipper Manpreet was one of six hockey players who tested

positive for COVID-19 at the team's training base in Bengaluru in August.

23. Divya Bhatnagar

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away, today, 7th December, after she succumbed to COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was put on ventilator support last week.

24. Rahat Indori

Lyricist and poet Rahat Indori went on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19. He was suffering from diabetes among other ailments and died of cardiorespiratory arrest on 11th August.

Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital pic.twitter.com/EIKZhPp702 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

25. Soumitra Chatterjee

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on November 15 at a hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted for the last 40 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

26. Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tested positive for coronavirus a little over two weeks after he participated in the clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

27. BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the coronavirus in August. He was hospitalised as a precaution.

