Social media is a place where each day, you get to witness something new. Whether it's a post that'll remind you to be grateful for the little things in life, or a little bit of drama between two of your favourite celebs. But sometimes it can also get a little too intense and people end up having their social media accounts suspended over it.

In fact, there are some Indian celebrities who have had their social media accounts banned as well. Curious? Read on to know who we're talking about.

1. Kangana Ranaut

Back in 2021, Ranaut made a comment regarding Mamata Banerjee. The tweet invoked a lot of anger among netizens, and ultimately the actor's account was suspended for violating its rules on hateful and abusive behaviour.

2. Kamaal R Khan

In 2017, KRK revealed the climax of Secret Superstar, and as the situation worsened, the filmmaker began personally attacking Aamir Khan. Finally, the actor filed a complaint against KRK, and his account was suspended.

3. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

The singer has been called out for making many off-putting remarks. Whether it was when he made homophobic remarks or when he was really out of line and passed a sexist comment on JNU student activist Shehla Rashid. In fact, that is an example of when he had his account suspended.

4. Payal Rohatgi

In 2020, TV actor Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account was suspended twice. Rohatgi's posts have often stirred a lot of trouble online. But one of the posts that got her account suspended was a cruel generalization she made about Muslim women.

5. Sushant Singh

TV anchor and actor Sushant Singh had tweeted about the farmers' protest and reportedly, the IT ministry and law enforcement agencies ordered Twitter to block these tweets and accounts under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Well someone I know as a strong voice against the atrocities of the Present government, @sushant_says ,his account has been blocked by @TwitterIndia . @sushant_says was leading the fight against abusive, Twitter handles that spew hate & threaten women.

Stunned @_sayema pic.twitter.com/oKE4TauOai — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 1, 2021

6. Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister had her Twitter account suspended for posting her views about the Tablighi Jamaat.

Think twice before you post, folks!