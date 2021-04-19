Over the last few months, you must have seen a lot of the Maldives on your timeline. The reason is simple, our celebrities. The island nation has become a hub for Bollywood bigwigs, and while that would generally not be a problem, it is, right now.

The country is struggling with the pandemic, and the celebrities going out and chilling is not only insensitive but also sends out the wrong message to people who must be told - ad shown - that they have to stay at home.

Lol 🤦‍♀️ Celebrities are going to Maldives/Goa and enjoying their vacations. On the other hand they ask common people to stay home. https://t.co/sNRHjUdb4m — || T A S N I M || 👸 (@_tasnimporijol_) April 19, 2021

Here's a list of celebrities who cisited the Maldives in last one year.

1. Alia bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The couple flew to the Maldives after testing negative for covid-19, a few days ago. They left for the holiday destination on April 19.

2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Before Alia and Ranbir, another B-town couple Tiger and Disha flew to the Maldives and were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport on April 18.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara went to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She took the trip in February.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

A little late to the party was Janhvi Kapoor who reached the Maldives after the release of her movie Roohi in April.

5. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.

Tara and her rumoured-boyfriend Aadar spent her 25th birthday in the Maldives in November.

6. Ananya Panday

Meanwhile, Ananya decided to spend the New Year at the popular tourist destination.

7. Kiara Advani

Kiara also visited Maldives around the same time with Sidharth Malhotra, her rumoured boyfriend.

8. Taapsee Pannu

The actor visited the island nation with her sisters in October 2020.

10. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi graced the Maldives in November 2020 and learned scuba diving, something she had been planning on doing for quite some time.

11. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan also vsited the island nation around the same time in October 2020, and shared pictures on social media.

12. Mouni Roy

Mouni was in the Maldives in September 2020 and treated her fans with multiple photos of the picturesque scenery.

The pictures look great, right? Good news, Maldives isn't going anywhere, so you can visit later. For now, stay put wherever you are.