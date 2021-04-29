The silence of many Indian celebrities through the devastating second wave of Covid has been deafening. But while some of them posted tone-deaf pictures, offered garbage advice, or ignored the plight of millions completely, others used their voice to make the situation known, and also to be of help. Here are some Indian celebs who came through.

1. Priyanka Chopra

The actor posted a request on Twitter asking for more vaccines for India to battle the second wave. She said that the US has a surplus of vaccines, and continues to order more. Meanwhile, India is suffering a catastrophic shortage that's taking lives every second.

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

2. Sunil Chhetri

The Captain of the Indian national football team posted a heartfelt video on Twitter stating that he has been inspired to help out all those who are doing their bit to lessen the country's suffering. He said that he's going to offer his resources in the fight against India's devastating second wave.

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

3. Siddharth

Known for his vocal stance against authoritarianism online, this actor has also been posting regularly about places where you can donate, as well as reposting leads to numbers for medical supplies, mental health counsellors, and oxygen cylinders.

People with millions of followers are staying silent and watching this horror show. They have their reasons. What are yours? Speak up. Ask questions. Demand care and reassurance from your government. This is going to take a long time to overcome. Wake up. #IndiaWillOvercome — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 27, 2021

4. Richa Chaddha

Richa Chaddha has been avidly retweeting people's calls for help in arranging medical supplies such as oxygen, or for beds in hospitals and the like. She's also reposting leads to these essentials.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap shared a post on Instagram recently talking about how the 'pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, and showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis'. They also said they have contributed to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

6. Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar battled Covid recently, after which she donated plasma as well. She has also been amplifying the voices of people pleading online for help with arranging oxygen, beds, and other supplies.

For all those reaching out for help please send in this format :

Patient Name-

Age-

Gender-

Hospital (if admitted)-

Blood group -

Blood bank name (plasma)-

HRCT-

SP O2-

Requirement-

City-

Contact-

Other info-

This makes it quicker for us to help find resources.#covidwarrior — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 23, 2021

7. Sonu Sood

Everyone knows of Sonu Sood's reputation by now as someone who gets help for those in need. Through the second wave, he's been helping people arrange transport, oxygen, and other medical necessities.

We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out.

Then pardon me..Apologies🙏 pic.twitter.com/4NvjrnZ4zP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 28, 2021

8. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a picture o Instagram of her brother donating plasma. She also urged everyone who is eligible to donate in an effort to save lives.

9. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to start a guide for Covid resources. She posted a video on Instagram in which she said, 'I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help'.

10. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is another actress who used her position as a celebrity to amplify Covid requests and resources. She has also been sharing information regarding hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and ambulances.

It's good to see that at least some people in positions of privilege haven't lost their voice.