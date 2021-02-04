Rihanna's tweet about the farmers' protests in the national capital has most definitely rattled some nerves. As a result of which, a plethora of Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers have risen from their deep apolitical slumbers to tweet almost identical takes on the subject. 

Source: India Today

I am sure it is all coincidental. Anyhow, there have been others who have used their platform to speak up against the internet ban and the state's attitude towards the farmers!

1. Somdev Devvarman

2. Siddharth

3. Richa Chadha

4. Manoj Tiwary

4. Swara Bhaskar

6. Hansal Mehta

7. Taapsee Pannu

8. Kubbra Sait

9. Farah Khan Ali

10. Sonakshi Sinha

11. Pooja Bhatt

12. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

13. Sayani Gupta

14. Nakuul Mehta

15. Raunak Kapoor

16. Anurag Kashyap

17. Diljit Dosanjh

So, this has not been an entirely revolting experience! Huh, who would have thought?