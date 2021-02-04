Rihanna's tweet about the farmers' protests in the national capital has most definitely rattled some nerves. As a result of which, a plethora of Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers have risen from their deep apolitical slumbers to tweet almost identical takes on the subject.

I am sure it is all coincidental. Anyhow, there have been others who have used their platform to speak up against the internet ban and the state's attitude towards the farmers!

1. Somdev Devvarman

At least be original



🙄 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) February 4, 2021

2. Siddharth

"...Always thought there are 2 kinds of people.... Those who go screaming, and those who go in silence... Then I saw the third kind..."#MandeepPunia

Ask about him. https://t.co/fbIxaUoriQ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 31, 2021

3. Richa Chadha

Maunstream media trying to character assassinate her by playing her videos, going through her trash thinking it'll destroy her is peak Indian delusion😂 Guys, is THIS why you went to journalism school? You're just making some deprived,middle-aged men very happy at prime time🤭 pic.twitter.com/HsBpGEV50i — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 3, 2021

4. Manoj Tiwary

When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one 😊 pic.twitter.com/AMCGIZMfGN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 4, 2021

4. Swara Bhaskar

6. Hansal Mehta

Part of the award waapsi, tukde tukde gang. Libru (not to be mixed with Libran) Congress agent who is lying about being a poor farmer. pic.twitter.com/MyF4IfWZSY — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 2, 2021

7. Taapsee Pannu

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

8. Kubbra Sait

I didn’t! Even God said it! https://t.co/KB2WKlue2r — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 3, 2021

9. Farah Khan Ali

It took one tweet of @rihanna to make the MEA and Govt to react to the farmers. Why did it take that long? There is no propaganda. The only propaganda that is happening is the one being created by the ones who want anarchy in our country.

A divided country is easier to rule. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) February 3, 2021

10. Sonakshi Sinha

11. Pooja Bhatt

12. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

13. Sayani Gupta

Aiyooo! The cute Bhakts have awakened!

(You know that moment in a zombie film climax, when the zombie was looking elsewhere, and a human was cautiously stepping away, and bam! It suddenly turns to him.)

Just got that feeling! — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) February 3, 2021

14. Nakuul Mehta

15. Raunak Kapoor

One of cricket’s greatest socio-political stands. Imagine if Don Bradman said ‘Apartheid is South Africa’s internal matter. Let them resolve it amicably & peacefully. We can be spectators but not participants’. Just imagine. pic.twitter.com/v9BsG6Vrv0 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 4, 2021

16. Anurag Kashyap

17. Diljit Dosanjh

Jaat Di Kohr Kirli

Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 2, 2021

So, this has not been an entirely revolting experience! Huh, who would have thought?