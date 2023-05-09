If you’ve watched an Indian daily soap, you know that they don’t care when it comes to basic physics or even logic. So things like, a woman “accidentally” falling in a suitcase or another woman getting caught in a curtain – this is all normal. Probably taking inspiration from such shows and scenes, a TV show got creative with a woman’s pallu.

There’s a daily soap called Lag Ja Gale, and clearly, its writers found a new gesture of romance. In a viral video, a scene shows a man getting ready for work. And just as he tucks his shirt in his pants, he “accidentally” takes his wife’s pallu and tucks it as well. That’s not it – they’re both unaware about it.

So, when the man starts walking, he literally, unknowingly drags the woman with him. This goes on for a while. Of course, she ends up falling in his arms, because the entire point was a ‘romantic’ scene. So many questions: Why didn’t she say something? If she did, why didn’t he listen? And seriously, what is this grip?

The internet has many complaints.

We told better stories for getting out of going to school.