If you're a fan of talent shows then you'd be well aware of America's Got Talent. Season 15 of this popular show has finally resumed with safety precautions amid the pandemic and an Indian duo is surely becoming a favourite this season.

This duo is a Kolkata-based dance group by the name of ‘Bad Salsa’ which comprises of Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth. Not only have they reached the semi-finals of the show, they've also recently performed a smashing fusion salsa number on the song Tattad Tattad from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

The dance group shared the video of their dance performance which left the audience and the judges (Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel) in awe.

While talking about the dance performance, Maraju revealed that the two of them rehearsed for 8-10 hours a day in order to win the judges and viewers hearts.

While introducing themselves, Kolkata's Sonali revealed that her father is a poor farmer, who is only able to manage an income of a dollar per day. She added that due to the lack of money they did not even have adequate food to eat.

Here's wishing the both of them best of luck.