Indian fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks, known for having pioneered resort wear fashion in the Indian subcontinent, passed away at the age of 59, in his Colvale house, in Goa, as confirmed by his familial sources.

Rodricks was celebrated in the Indian film and fashion industry for his progressive design sense, as well his efforts in environmental and gay rights activism. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 for his phenomenal contribution to Indian fashion and design.

The designer showcased his first collection back in the 1990s, which was when he came tobe known as the 'Guru of Minimalism'.

The industry has lost a fashion stalwart who was always way ahead of his time, but a pioneer of a progressive sense of fashion that made him nothing less than a trendsetter.

This is a developing story. Further details as to the designer's demise are still awaited and shall be updated soon.