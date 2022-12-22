There is certainly a sense of collective pride when our definition of art and cinema is acknowledged at global platforms. While this year has been one roller-coaster ride in terms of films and their box office numbers, we’ve also witnessed some exceptionally beautiful films. The good part is that some of them have also managed to witness the Oscar glory.

ADVERTISEMENT The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. And to add to the excitement, four films from India have been shortlisted. After SS Rajamouli’s RRR found its audiences across the world, the film was sent for consideration in various Oscar categories. And now, it has managed to advance in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for Naatu Naatu.

Additionally, Chhello Show ( Last Film Show) has found its name in the list under the International Feature Film category. Two other films from India, All That Breathes in the Documentary Feature Film category and The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short Film category, have been shortlisted.