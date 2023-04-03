The inaugural event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) brought in crossovers desi janta never expected to see. Like seeing Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland with Bollywood stars SRK & Salman Khan. However, in this multiverse of madness, the weirdest bit came from Indian paps. They employed bizarre, funny, and a lot of times, outright appalling ways to get attention.

Take a look at this clip, for instance. As Tom Holland walked onto the pink carpet, the paps yelled bizarre variations of his name ranging from ‘Tommm’ to ‘Aye Tommy.’ One of them even remarked, ‘ Kya Spiderman Banega Re Tu?’

Tom Holland was one of the surprising stars to grace the event, besides Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz. And since he landed in India, desi paps has had zero chills while interacting with him.

I want the stuff that Indian paps smoke 😭😭 they be a different breed fr #TomHolland #NMACC



pic.twitter.com/4bbPgOpKP7 — 🔱 (@bunnytweetz_) April 2, 2023

As for Gigi Hadid, the cameramen didn’t recognise who she was. One confused her with Shakira; some called her ‘didi’, and another called her ‘Jiji’.

Shakira hai kya ? Kon hai bhai 😭pic.twitter.com/cpr15dUvgM — Isha khan (@chukklingducky) April 1, 2023

Zendaya became ‘Zaandya’ & I can never move on from this.

There’s also a clip where Zendaya does Namaste, and they’re like, “oh WOWWWW.”

However, their banter with Nick Jonas, a.k.a. Nick Jiju, was the funniest.

Nick Jonas was standing aside while Priyanka Chopra was getting solos clicked. Humoured, paps remarked, “ Jijaji sharma gaye!”

Jija Sharma gaye



PC right, PC centre….



Yes nice



"Mujhe miss Kiya?":@priyankachopra



Jiju ka solo baaqi hai



😆 pic.twitter.com/08yveshM7s — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 1, 2023

Seeing Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra walking ALONE at the Pink Carpet, the paps got curious.

Where’s Bhabhi?

Among the list of bizarre stuff they uttered, there were things like, “Gege, Gege,” “Helllooooo,” “Gigi didi ikde ikde,” “makdi man”, “ooooooo”, among MANY others.

Netizens appear more vested in paparazzi antics than anything else from the NMACC events.

bro Hollywood paps have got nothing on desi paparazzi like they’re literally so entertaining and their comic timing is immaculate???? their interactions with celebrities alone could be turned into a TV show and I’d binge the heck out of it (calling Nick Jonas JIJU IDHAR??? LMAO) — sanj ♡ (@thepurpledoe) April 1, 2023

Woke up to see the Indian Paparazzi asking if Gigi is Shakira and burst out laughing 😭😭😭 — Hims ◟̽◞̽ (@chicagorry_) April 2, 2023

What even is Indian paparazzi??😭

Aye tommy ? Jhandeya??

Gheghe gheGhe??😭😭😭😭stfu pic.twitter.com/wu2Pqiz8Pk — Mendoza Serendipitous (@notyourdoctor78) April 2, 2023

A Netflix docuseries dedicated to Indian paps, please. Their background commentary, confusion and attention-grabbing dialogues at NMACC have made my week 😭😭 — Divyansha Dongre (@HeyItsDivyansha) April 2, 2023

Indian paparazzi should have their own reality show 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/r0YMClKnT9 — Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) April 2, 2023

indian paparazzi’s calling gigi, as gigi but not jiji is the funniest thing on internet today😭😭😭 — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) April 2, 2023

Indian paparazzi calling nick jonas nickwaa sends me everytime 😭😭 — . (@kvdejaa) April 3, 2023

Safe to say, desi paps operate with their unfiltered mode on.

