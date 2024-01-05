The trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming cop action drama series titled Indian Police Force Season 1 was released today. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Vibhuti Thakur and Isha Talwar, among others. And from the looks of it, the show looks as promising as ever.

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer – Prime Video India YouTube

Created by Rohit Shetty, the show is set in the director’s fictional cop universe, which includes the likes of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The trailer follows three fearless Delhi-based Cops, SP Kabir Malik, Anjali Shetty, and IG Vikram Bakshi, as they struggle to protect the city from criminal elements.

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer – Prime Video India YouTube

As the world questions the legitimacy of Delhi police, the three cops juggle internal differences and external menacing forces to keep Delhi safe at all costs.

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer – Prime Video India YouTube

The gunshots, the music, the fights, the dialogues, the arguments – all packed in the three-minute compelling trailer convey a sense of urgency driven by patriotic fervour. It looks like an ode to Delhi police, their sacrifices and courage in the most critical moments.

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer – Prime Video India YouTube

The trailer looks really compelling. And it’s not just us, fans have the same perception.

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer Reactions – Prime Video India YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Police Force S1 Trailer Reactions – Prime Video India YouTube

The first season of Indian Police Force will start exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 19 January 2024. It has seven episodes. Not just the looks and feels of the trailer but the brand that is Shetty’s cop universe, it seems we’re in for something phenomenal.