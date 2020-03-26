Lockdown in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of people isolated. While a lot of them end up becoming Covid Idiots and risk so many lives despite knowing the consequences, there are people who do act wisely.

One such person is singer Shweta Pandit who has been in quarantine in Italy for a month. While stuck there, she took to her Instagram to share how self-isolation felt like and urged everyone to avoid travel and respect the directives of the government for a complete lockdown.

In the video, the singer mentioned how Italy is in ruins and how she is locked inside her own home in Italy.

Ek cheez jo mai aapko batana chahungi, jo meri aankho dekhi hai. Wo ye ki coronavirus ne sabse jada tabaahi jaha machai hai, mai usi desh mein hu, Italy mein. Dosto mai khud pichle ek maheene se ghar se bahar nahi nikli

She went on by saying how she wakes up every morning to sirens of ambulance because the situation there is way too grave.

Mai roz subah uthti hu, to mujhe sirf ambulance ki awaz ati hai. Ye mai sach keh rahi hu apko. Aur bahut dukh ke saath keh rahi hu.Logo ne, Bharat se kai phone kiye , khairiyat puchi uske liye mai aap sabki shukraguzaar hu. Apki duaaon se apne ghar ke andar hu, surakshit hu.

She shared some scary details about the virus and how it is spreading across the world like a plague. By the time Italy got aware of the virus, it was too late.

Lekin ye dheere dheere duniya ko pakad raha hai, duniya ko. America, London, kai aise deshon me pahunch chuka hai aur ab Bharat me bhi dheere dheere ghar karna chahta hai. Bharat lucky hai ki ye kaafi der se pahuncha. Mujhe kai logo ne pucha hai ki Italy me kaise pahuncha ya kaise itna faila. Sach mayne me hume bhi nahi pata. Jab tak hum samajhne ki koshish karte tab tak ye kaafi fail chuka tha.Mai nahi chahti aisa bharat me ho.

But like everyone else, she urged everyone to wash hands, stay home and talk to their family members from a distance. We hope people like her

While some celebrities mindlessly have been travelling despite this crisis, it is indeed brave and sensitive of her to think of so many and stay put.