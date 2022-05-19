It's no secret that the mystery sauce to any successful Indian television show is hard drugs. Cause what you're about to see next can only be described as WTF?
How to marry ur crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV— Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022
I mean is this an aakhon-hi-aakhon-mein wrestling match? And the aggressive sindoor shoving the ultimate knock-out? There's so much romance in one clip my heart is aching.
Twitter was equally midfucked by this bizarre shaadi:
Consent kaha hai? :)— Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) May 18, 2022
In Real life me, aishi harkat par isi video k 42 seconds khatam hone tak is launde k "3 bone fracture + severe bruises over face + tore kurta + 6 ligament tear + broken specs " end result hota 👍— Samarg (@aaummh) May 18, 2022
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0HdW7XsJdE— JaNaChomu (@JaChomu) May 18, 2022
Forget everything! Just appreciate the discipline of the people around!!! Despite that some absurd, unexpected things were going on, they haven't moved an inch!!! Only facial expressions 😂🤣— Sadia Jameel (@SadiaJameel15) May 18, 2022
I knew drugs enhance creativity. Didn't know to this degree.