Just as the creatures on this planet must endure periodic events of brutality raining from the skies, human beings born in India also get subjected to regular acts of physics-defying marriages on TV, albeit with far greater frequency.

Case in point, this scene from a Hindi soap opera, where someone slips on a sindoor box and the sindoor flies away hitting a poor woman in the head and voila, now they are married.

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

What really grinds my goat though, is that everyone just kept looking up and then that one woman, who seemed unmarried, moves the married woman out of the way and just waits for the sindoor to fall on her head.

Wait. I am gonna get more screenshots for ya. Look, she's just waiting.

Then the married lady (I think she's married) just pushes her out of the way.

That is as perplexing to me as it has been to anyone else who happened to watch this.

im dying wtf is this 😂 https://t.co/pVZQbti8B7 — plant 🌿 (@kuchbhiainvayi) January 28, 2022

Dis shw makers shld write a book on 10568993678 ways of applying Sindoor by ur manzz https://t.co/yo3Z1WBajM — 🎈 (@priya_gaddam) January 28, 2022

What the fuck did I just watched? https://t.co/dqIt4G2Ltl — Slim Shady (@sslim4272) January 28, 2022

It took a whole decade for tray to come back 😭 https://t.co/wJiZuWtLPs — 🇵🇰 (@_introverthk) January 28, 2022

A work of art.



RIP to the ADs who had to nail this while working 18 hr days with rolling lunch breaks https://t.co/Aj3EopQZfK — Nikita Deshpande 🌈🧙 (@deepblueruin) January 28, 2022

If this is actually a ritual then I'm already married y'all 😭 https://t.co/LgeJls8YRB — ivy (@julieceIIo) January 28, 2022

Spiderman (2002) Cafeteria scene. Indian version.

Take No. : 150. https://t.co/fvRvxa5iZA — George Kuriakose (@gkuriakose) January 28, 2022

This affirms my long standing fear....that Gravitational force is getting weaker as mother earth is getting older 🥶🤯 https://t.co/TxSeULuIV7 — Chandra (@ChandraTalking) January 28, 2022

I took kinematics very seriously during my academics but as it turns out, it has no significance here — . (@Rationalsapien) January 28, 2022

These stunts have been performed under expert supervision. Please do not try this at home.