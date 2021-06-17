We love our Indian TV soaps. I mean, don't you agree that it's also our guilty pleasure? And, the actors play their roles so well that we almost feel like we're invested in the storylines a little too much.



And, this is why we want to see these TV actors in Bollywood PRONTO!

Nakuul Mehta

It's really hard not to melt when talking about Nakuul Mehta. He's not just an actor but also a producer. In the past, he's been a part of Indian TV shows like- Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Ishqbaaz, & Dil Boley Oberoi. But what we want to see is more of him in Bollywood.

Parth Samthaan

Actor and a model, Parth has done multiple shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and even played the character of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. We would love to see him rocking the big screen.

Zaan Khan

Although Zaan Khan has done a few gigs in Bollywood, he's gradually becoming a common household name in Indian TV shows. He's been a part of MTV Splitsvilla season 8, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye? and even the movie Satyagraha (2013).

Shaheer Sheikh

Did you know before joining the world of glitz and glamour, Shaheer was actually a lawyer? He started out his acting career by playing a role in Kya Mast Hai Life. He did shows like - Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and even an Indonesian film called Turis Romantis.



Debattama Saha

Debattama started her acting career with a Bengali show named E Amar Gurudakshina on Colors Bangla. She went on to do shows like Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Nia Sharma

Neha Sharma or popularly known as Nia Sharma has had a phenomenal career in Indian TV shows spanning over multiple years. During these years, she has done many shows like - Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Naagin 5, etc. But we're just waiting for her to enter mainstream Bollywood.

Jennifer Winget

Let me just say it out loud, we love Jennifer. We always have and will always do. She has even starred on TV shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and even Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. While, she was part of movies as a child actor, but we'd love to see her star in movies even now.

Akshita Mudgal

She started out her career as a contestant on a dance reality show and from there on, she did Indian TV shows which gained her popularity. Seeing her potential and versatility, it'd be a delight to watch her do her 'thing' in Bollywood.

Param Singh

Param Singh has done a good deal of shows including Sadda Haq: My Life, My Choice. It'd be great to see him flex those acting muscles on the silver screen as well.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras has been a part of music videos, Indian TV soaps, web series and if he can score a good movie, then it'd just be a cherry on the top. He's been a part of shows like Laal Ishq, Anupamaa, and Kaun Hai?

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun, before starting out as an actor, was studying psychology. After she quit the same, she made a debut with a thriller show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. Since then, she has done many commercials, modeling stints and was also a part of the Telugu movie Aswathama.



Sriti Jha

Is it just me or everyone watched Dhoom Machaao Dhoom as a kid? But if you think that's the only show Sriti has done, let me tell you more. Ever since she entered the world of acting, she has done shows that gained popularity like- Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? Balika Vadhu, Kumkum Bhagya, etc. She was even a part of a few reality shows.

Karan Tacker

Karan has our hearts. I mean, we definitely want to see more of him in Bollywood. And you know what, he'd be a fine Bollywood star. As of now, he's been a part of shows like- Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Naagin 3, Bepannah, Ace Of Space 1, etc.

Kushal Tandon

Ah, who can forget Kushan Tandon after Bigg Boss? But he's done more than that. He's been a part of shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and even done a movie Unlock which has released on Zee5. Hands down, we want more of him in Bollywood.

Mohsin Khan

Almost all of us know Mohsin as Kartik, a doting son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But do you know, he's also been a part of a few music videos and other shows like- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins? With so much potential, he's bound to get us hooked for more.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is another famous star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai who also became a common household name. Just like Mohsin, she has also done other shows like- Begusarai, Love By Chance, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and many more.

Erica Fernandes

Recently a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays the role of Prerna, Erica seems to have grabbed everyone's attention. She has also done multiple South Indian films. We're so interested to see how she would be like on the big screen.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti gained popularity over the years when she was part of multiple shows like- Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. With so much to offer, she's one actor we'd want to see



Which one of them would you like the most to see in Bollywood?