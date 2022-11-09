Indian TV shows have surpassed all the limits to be dramatic and make sense. It looks like they have participated in a cringe-fest together, and we get to witness a new disaster every day! This time it has reached the next level, and well, we couldn’t help but bring this TV show scene to you.

In the scene coming up on your screen next, you will see an idiocy but, at the same time, wonder what happens next. This scene has defied gravity as you see a child falling from a cliff. Next, we have a couple running to save the little one, but the child has already fallen from the cliff and is still alive.

Cut to, we have a villain standing above the bus and enjoying this view with a long ponytail. Well, now the guy jumps from the cliff to save the child, how? have a look:

Is Indian TV ok? pic.twitter.com/fHoujDUwr5 — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) November 8, 2022

Like us, netizens are curious to know what happened next and the rest just want to unsee it.

Acceleration, Gravitational Force, Moment of inertia all dies here https://t.co/gXtrS39YMX — Razi (@KaleechBaig) November 8, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen , I give you bollywood https://t.co/bHZdyBU9VV — Edin B. (@edinb79) November 8, 2022

ones who wanna know what happens, serial is Nazar. It's on Star Plus. streaming on Hotstar. long hair lady is Daayan (devil) & that guy is her son. I guess that kid is her grandson & she is trying to kill kid due to a prophecy. Someone watch the rest & tell me what happens next https://t.co/zs3XR1jeld — ஸ்ரீ (@YouGoManWhyMe) November 8, 2022

wish i was this bacha. kitne mazay se gir raha hai carefree mf https://t.co/p5gXPI6nnB pic.twitter.com/FSIdGmyfYB — casper my friendly ghost (@mffbingus) November 8, 2022

This is so unbelievably bad. And I HAVE to know what happens next and also what’s up with the blue girl. https://t.co/SQhuSvvKxd — Deepa Prakash (@lightlight) November 8, 2022

My day is ruined because now I can't function until I know what happens next. https://t.co/RL6PJSmErl — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 8, 2022

Why suffer alone? share this with others now, lol.

Read more: 10 Reasons Why Indian TV Shows Are So Damn Terrible.