Kim Kardarshian is no stranger to controversies but this time around, it has something to do with the desi people.

In one of her latest photos, she was seen wearing a maang teeka and bangles, which didn't impress her desi followers, who accused her of culture appropriation.

As being someone who comes from a South Asian background seeing Kim Kardashian wearing a TIKKA pisses me off.

My culture isn’t your “aesthetic” or “style” so please show some respect and not use it for you to model in.

Cultural appropriation is not okay.

During this pandemic Kim Kardashian decided to appropriate another culture

Kim Kardashian getting ready to appropriate another culture for the day:

I cannot with yall our culture is NOT A DAMN AESTHETIC — Z💫⁷ | IA - Ramadaan Mubarak 🕋🌙 (@fairyhopemin) April 23, 2020

YOU ARE DISRESPECTING DESI CULTURE — divya and 100 others (@icedbobateaa) April 23, 2020

While some also pointed out that she might wanna donate to the countries she is picking up her style from.

now that you've stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don't you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim?

This isn't the first time Kim has angered people by wearing desi jewellery, though.

Last year, she was trolled for wearing a maang tika to a church service.

When will Kim learn!