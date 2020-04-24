Kim Kardarshian is no stranger to controversies but this time around, it has something to do with the desi people.

In one of her latest photos, she was seen wearing a maang teeka and bangles, which didn't impress her desi followers, who accused her of culture appropriation.

While some also pointed out that she might wanna donate to the countries she is picking up her style from.

This isn't the first time Kim has angered people by wearing desi jewellery, though.

Last year, she was trolled for wearing a maang tika to a church service.

When will Kim learn!