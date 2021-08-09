When it comes to India's national pass time, many activities contend for the top spot. From littering the streets to moral policing, there is a lot that comes naturally to Indians.

But the one thing that we, as a society, seem absolutely obsessed with, is getting people married. Especially if they are 'young and successful':

1. Neeraj Chopra

The 23-year-old Olympian champion scripted history by earning India's first-ever Gold in javelin-throw. And yet, in an interview with cricketer Kapil Dev, he was asked about the 'pressure of getting married'.

Though the star responded by saying his focus is on the sport right now, he is not the first young celeb whose marriage has become a subject of media scrutiny.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Before tying the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam Kapoor became one of the industry's leading stars with hits like Raanjhanaa (2013), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, (2013), and the National Film Award winner Neerja (2016) under her belt.

And yet when the star walked the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, at the age of 30, the first thing she was asked about, was her marriage plans. And she had this to respond:

Why everyone is asking about my marriage? I am happy to be single.

3. Prabhas

Prabhas was already a star but Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) turned him into a national sensation, overnight. Since then, rumors of his relationship have flocked the gossip columns, and he has been routinely asked about his plans to get married. From press conferences to Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Prabhas' marriage has been the 'hot topic' everywhere.

4. Abhinav Bindra

Sharp-shooter Abhinav Bindra was the first person to win gold for India at the Olympics. But the moment he announced he is retiring from the games, his marriage, and his family's desire for it, became news worth reporting.

5. Deepika Padukone

Before Deepika's marriage to Ranveer, Karan Johar dedicated an entire episode of KWK to just her marriage plans and exes. Absolutely ignoring the fact that she is not defined by her partners, ex or current, alone. And that she is also a superstar in her own right!

A special mention to Sania Mirza whose personal decision to marry Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik became a national discussion! And people found nothing wrong in this being a prime-time discussion.

Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! Hope your confusion is cleared !!Waise aapka kab hai?? Since you seem very confused .. https://t.co/JAmyorH0dV — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018

Of course, it didn't end at just that. From questioning her nationalism at the time of her marriage, to later, questioning her about her plans to have a child and 'settling down', Sania Mirza, like most women, was subjected to intense and baseless scrutiny for no fault of her own.

These are but a handful of instances that give a glimpse into how obsessed, we as a society, are with marriage. But in reality, a marriage is, and should remain, a personal decision even if the person in question, is a national treasure!