The Indian women’s cricket team sealed victory over England by 16 runs in the ODI series. However, the match has been the talk of the town for how all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean, who was standing outside the crease at the non-striker’s end. As per reports, the incident took place in the 44th over when the England team was almost cruising towards victory.

Here’s what happened:

The move used by Deepti here is termed as Mankading when the bowler runs out the batsman if the non-striker leaves the crease even before the bowler has released the ball. So, clearly, in India vs England match Deepti saw Dean outside the crease and knocked the batter out.

This has landed a lot of debate on Twitter, and desis are talking about how this practice has been used before by many cricketers.

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

It’s a legal dismissal. The only thing against the spirit of the game here is the batter trying to gain an unfair advantage. Well done, Deepti Sharma. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 24, 2022

If England feels so strongly about this then they should lobby the ICC to outlaw the Mankad method of dismissal. https://t.co/gz6aF5nV0G — Jon (@_JonXIV) September 24, 2022

Enough discussions on "Mankad", infact even the term has been removed and the dismissal now comes under law 38: Run out. So stop already with the unfair bullshit, it is awareness and presence of mind!#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/6XuggbEih0 — Dipika Upadhyay (@DipikaUpadhyay3) September 24, 2022

Didn't know about the Deepti Sharma Mankad incident until now & I see no problem to it. If the bowler's can't go past the line by even a mm, why should batters be allowed to?



It was a fair dismissal & only UNFAIR thing in that was batter taking an UNFAIR advantage.#ENGvIND — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) September 25, 2022

the only wrong thing that happened last night is everyone referring to the dismissal as ‘mankad’. it’s not the name. it was a classic run out; batter’s out of their crease and the bails are pulled off. — 71st baby (@zouissstan) September 25, 2022

Angraiz meltdown over mankad dismissal lmao — berbaad shorba (@mahobili) September 25, 2022

Mankad is not in the rules. It's called run out. Stop using someone's name as a dismissal https://t.co/7UXuTZ70kc — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) September 25, 2022

I don't understand why this dismissal is called Mankad. Not like if anyone is hit 6 six's in an over called Broad. 😉 https://t.co/ZzwvdVe8In — Yudhajit Dutta (@YudhajitDutta) September 26, 2022

Deepti Sharma's elite mankad has frustrated english more than dada's shirtless twerking 😂😂



Well done, Deepti pic.twitter.com/qq2v1Cw5rM — Aman Tiwari (@amantiwari_) September 24, 2022

First of all stop calling it “Mankand”

It’s actually an insult to our cricketer Vinu Mankad https://t.co/rN87eMLpph — Tushar (@Lazyblogger04) September 25, 2022

take a bow, Deepti Sharma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HAocX8cGf7 — Bleh (@rishabh2209420) September 24, 2022

The non-striker run out dismissal dates back as old as 1835, when a person named Thomas Baker was first documented doing it, as confirmed by notable statistician @kaustats



However, the name used for this runout, in a negative connotation (clearly), is of Vindoo Mankad. — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) September 26, 2022

Can we please stop using the term #Mankading? It’s racist to associate this w Vinoo Mankad. It wasn’t invented by Mankad. He was definitely not the first nor the last one to use that method of dismissal. @ICC has it in its rule book as a legal way to dismiss. #RenameMankading — Anurag Mairal (@mairal) September 25, 2022

Call it a fkin mankad, own it’s origins, wear it on your sleeve. Put it as a mode of dismissal in graphics and add it to the bowlers tally. Shame the batters who were stupid enough to try and cheat but got caught out. — srinath (@juggernath13) September 25, 2022

If you are asking about Vinoo Mankad- yes, he does. He’s one the greatest allrounders India has ever produced. If you are asking about the dismissal, it is called a ‘run out’. #mankading #ENGvsIND #DeeptiSharma #HarmanpreetKaur #Ashwin https://t.co/KqYH9eh7yi — Nocturnal Bee (@NocturnalBee9) September 25, 2022

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

England's players literally shocked what Deepti Sharma did in the field, she change the whole game in few moments. Brilliant run-out by Deepti Sharma.



#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/hTtpNT1W4G — Shubham Mishra Sahil (@EndlessMishra51) September 24, 2022

What a move! honestly.