Bollywood has given us some of the most evergreen movies. We can watch them and dance to their songs even several years after their release.

And not to forget that Bollywood has fans in foreign countries, too. Time and again, these fans prove their love for Hindi movies and songs.

Like this Indonesian group that recreated the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

While we must have seen innumerable dance videos of this popular song, this one is unique and special in so many ways.

The video was shared by Vina Fan, an Indonesian dancer, YouTuber and a huge Bollywood fan, who played the character of Kareena Kapoor.

The artists not only wore the same costumes as in the original song, but also matched every frame.

And if you remember the signature Bole Chudiyan step, you'll love their recreation.

Here are some other stills from their video that are reminding netizens of the original song.

The video has received over 1.2 million views on YouTube and even Indian find it genius.

Vina Fan and her team have recreated popular Hindi numbers like Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kamli, among others.

You can check out her work here.