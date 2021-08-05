There's something about documentaries that captivates people's attention and glues them to screens. That feeling of authenticity and real-life happenings makes us dig deep into the world of documentaries.

If you are looking forward to watching documentaries that are crazy or wild, here's a few insane ones.

1. Grizzly Man (2005)

In 2003, Timothy Treadwell and his girlfriend, Amie Hugenard, were killed and eaten by a bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. He lived there for 13 years studying animals. The documentary is a non-fiction commentary, that weaves Treadwell’s revealing home videos along with the filmmaker’s own observations.

2. Tickled (2016)

This seemingly entertaining documentary follows New Zealand journalist David Farrier stumbling upon online film clips showing the phenomenon of “competitive endurance tickling” after which he decides to interview people for the same and unravels the dark secrets in the world of recreational tickling.

3. Children of the Secret State (2000)

It's an investigation documentary into North Korea that shows devastating footages of lanks of children (mainly orphans) suffering from malnutrition and looking for food in the mud and gutters.

4. The Act of Killing (2012)

This documentary about individuals who participated in the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66 has some really absurd moments. The genocide led to the killing of almost a million people that time.

5. Abducted in Plain Sight

The 91-minute long true crime documentary chronicles the peculiar kidnapping case of Jan Broberg by an old neighbour. The kidnapper then manages to convince the family to drop the most serious kidnapping charges against him and to spend disturbing amounts of time with their young daughter and eventually kidnaps her again.

6. Wings of Hope

The documentary explores the story of Juliane Koepcke, a German Peruvian woman who was the sole survivor of Peruvian flight that crashed mid-air in 1971. Filmmaker Werner Herzog and Koepcke, revisit the scenes to create the film.

7. Three Identical Strangers

Directed by Tim Wardle, the documentary tells the story of identical triplets separated at birth and adopted by three different families. Years later, their reunion becomes a global sensation.

8. Pervert park

The 2014 documentary focuses on the lives of around 100 convicted sex offenders. They live in a trailer park in Florida, also known as the 'Pervert Park'.

9. The Man Who Skied Down Everest

This Oscar-winning documentary tells the story of Yuichiro Miura from Japan and his effort to ski down the world's tallest mount, Mount Everest in 1970.

10. Blackfish

The documentary is about a captive orca named Tilikum. Separated from the ocean and his family for over 20 years, he killed 3 humans because of intense confinement, isolation, and lack of emotional and intellectual stimulation.

11. Surviving Death

Based on the book by journalist Leslie Kean, the documentary series explores the science behind death and past life experiences.

12. Don't F*ck With Cats

The docu-series tells the story of one of Canada’s most infamous crimes, the murder of Lin Jun. He was killed by Luka Magnotta who became infamous for circulating videos of himself killing kittens.

How many of these have you watched?