The third season of the popular business reality show Shark Tank India will be streaming soon. In the past few weeks, the show has generated buzz with the back-to-back announcements of new Sharks joining the show.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, are among the new entrepreneurs joining Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal as Sharks in Shark Tank India 3.

Earlier today, Shark Tank India teased the entry of another new Shark gracing the show. They shared his image from the back and asked people to guess his identity with a small emoji-based hint in the caption.

The secret is finally out and the new Shark is none other than Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts.

Shark Tank India 3 will be streaming on Sony LIV soon.