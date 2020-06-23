Being a desi kid, have you ever wondered what would it be like if your favourite Hollywood actors started narrating their dialogues in Hindi? How hilarious would that be, right?

An account on Instagram called toallthefilms turned all those imaginations into reality by combining popular Hindi dialogues with scenes from famous Hollywood shows and movies. Dekhlo!

Okay, can someone already make a sequel to Little Women and cast SRK and Kajol in it this time?

If Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is not making Lara Jean weak in the knees, she doesn't deserve love.

Excuse you, Mr. Priest, you don't know what you're talking about.

Wait! Did The Office make a mistake by not casting Manoj Bajpayee in the show?

Anyday a better excuse for dumping Kartik... er.. Mike.

Jeez Anshuman, we get it. You're not into sightseeing. Stop overeating.

Damn Chhota Bheem, who is gonna save you now. Michael Scott is coming for you.

Deewana hai dekho, bekarar woh!

Captain Holt always said the right things at the right time.

Jokers nowadays are damn polite ya.

That time when the 'Queen' of our hearts spoke what we all are feeling.

Zoya Akhtar made a big mistake (by not casting Monica as the main lead). HUGE!

The Lannister siblings have the worst Panchayat.

Fleabag! Naam toh suna hi hoga.

Leonardo Di Caprio hoge apne ghar ke. Samjhe?

A crossover we did not see coming.