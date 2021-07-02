Instagram Rich list of 2021 was released recently. Every year, it ranks celebrities on how much they earn on Instagram through sponsored posts.

Here's how much celebrities earn per post.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $1.6 million (₹11.99 crore)

Cristiano topped the list. He moved to the first spot surpassing Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner.

2. Dwayne Johnson - $1.52 million (₹11.38 crore)

The wrestler and actor has 250 million followers on Instagram.

3. Ariana Grande - $ 1.51 million (₹11.28 crore)

The American singer and actor has 248 million Instagram followers.

4. Lionel Messi - $1.16 million (₹8.74 crore)

Messi was 7th on the list with 224 million followers.

5. Justin Bieber - $1.11 million (₹8.31 crore)

The Canadian singer has 180 million followers on Instagram.

6. Kylie Jenner - $1.49 million (₹11.17 crore)

7. Virat Kohli - $0.68 million (₹5.08 crore)

The only Indian celebrity in the top 20, Virat Kohli has 132 million followers on Instagram.

8. Taylor Swift - $1 million (₹7.56 crore)

9. Nicki Minaj - $0.87 million (₹6.53 crore)

10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas - $0.4 million (₹3.01 crore)

Only the second Indian on the list, Priyanka Chopra has 65 million followers.

11. Will Smith - $0.33 million (₹2.52 crore)

12. Kim Kardashian - $1.42 million (₹10.60 crore)

13. Beyonce - $1.14 million (₹8.57 crore)

14. Dua Lipa - $0.42 million (₹3.15 crore)

15. Cardi B - $.59 million (₹4.41 crore)

16. Selena Gomez - $1.47 million (₹10.97 crore)

With over 240 million followers, Selena Gomez is the 5th highest paid celebrity on the list.

17. Billie Eilish - $0.55 million (₹4.05 crore)

18. Emma Watson - $0.38 million (₹2.80 crore)

