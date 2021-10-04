Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have had a love-hate relationship for the better of the last decade. However, time and again, the two have tried to mend differences, and proof of that was Salman Khan entering Shah Rukh Khan's house last night, after the latter's son, Aryan, was arrested in a drug case. Here are other instances when the two showed support to each other.

1. When they danced together warmly, and enthusiastically, during Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's wedding. Here is a photo of Salman doing the famous SRK pose and SRK himself stands behind and smiles.

2. When they were seen cycling together on the streets of Bandra. Shah Rukh looks awfully dressed for a cycling sesh, but then he is Shah Rukh.

3. When Salman Khan dedicated his 'Best Supporting Actor' Filmfare award to his co-star in KKHH, Shah Rukh.

4. Similarly, when Shah Rukh invited Salman to give an acceptance speech on his behalf after winning the Best Actor award for Dil To Pagal Hai.

5. When they hugged each other at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party, after 5 long years of a feud.

6. When they had this Twitter exchange after SRK's first ad for Hotstar was released.

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

7. When they partied together during Sonam Kapoor's sangeet and danced with Anil Kapoor.

8. When Salman Khan praised Shah Rukh Khan in front of Bigg Boss contestants, saying that he is what he is because of his hard work.

Ultimately, they are there for each other.