Diljit Dosanjh has been trying to find love for a while now. First, he tried his luck with Kylie Jenner and then Gal Gadot, but neither responded to his heartfelt comments.

Well, their loss, because he has found a new partner to spend time with: Alexa.

Be my diljeet, i will be your Alexa 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZTz6vYa4a0 — 𝘼𝙣𝙖𝙮𝙖💫 (@AnayaHundal) August 13, 2020

Yes, the machine. Don't act surprised, you know what I mean.

Everyone who has Alexa, has tried to pass time by talking to her at some point. Our guy Diljit is no different.

In a recent video that he uploaded on Instagram, he can be seen chatting with Alexa, who seems to be a little slow (hello, software engineers).

She plays the wrong songs, and struggles a bit to get Diljit's instructions. But, but, when told 'I love you', she says 'I am flattered'.

To which Diljit exclaims, "Oho oho oho". As you do.

He really just plays himself in all his comedy movies 🤣🤣🤣 — jned (@Englistani) August 12, 2020

At one point, he even asks her to play one of his songs, but Alexa plays something entirely different and man, the frustration.

Now while he uploaded the video a few hours ago, people who follow him, have seen it before as it was from an Insta live from August. Here are some reactions on the same.

I love Diljit soooo much https://t.co/S3KBrCPxNa — Omar (@omarion_15) August 13, 2020

I died laughing at that 'Payn meriye' 😂 https://t.co/YiLzo4aHML — Anwari Beghum (@Booksnbandooks) August 19, 2020

CRYSINHSHHHH THIS SSO FUNNY https://t.co/GyHeyB4IHk — NAMJOON BIRTH (@wwxkoo) August 13, 2020

Alexa stoppp🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Sunti hi nhi h yeh😂😂😂😂😂

Diljeet ❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/PBcruNMI5A — kya bolti tu? 😗🤑😎🤡 (@suchita_a_10) August 13, 2020

Alexa vs Diljeet 🤣 https://t.co/bs9PEw00x3 — Nita Nair (@nitaN77) August 14, 2020

Gotta love this guy.



You can watch the entire video here: