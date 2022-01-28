Nowadays, Indian families sit together to watch Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is promoting entrepreneurial conversations in Indian families, which were very rare earlier. It is also giving a platform to aspiring businesses to showcase products at a level that might not have been possible otherwise.

In the initial few episodes, we saw entertaining pitches that also solved major problems. Here are a few interesting Shark Tank India pitches for you.

1. Revamp Moto

Revamp Moto, the deal that induced a shark fight. Revamp is India's first modular utility vehicle. They came for 1 crore rupees for 1% equity and went with 1 crore rupees for 1.5% equity and two sharks - Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal.

They did have a 1.25% offer from Ashneer Grover but chose to go with two sharks instead. It was a power-packed pitch with a great product and a shark fight.

2. Menstrupedia Comic

A very noble cause, Menstrupedia Comic aims to educate people about menstruation and tries to debunk the myths around it. They received an investment of 50 lakhs for 20% equity from Emcure's Executive Director Namita Thapar.

3. WeStock

WeStock is a product by Brainwired which monitors the health and reproductive cycle of cows. WeStock is a purpose-driven product targeting the farmers of the country. It can prove to be a very useful tool for the farmers in India.

What made their pitch interesting was the product itself and the way the co-founders answered all the questions. The co-founders asked for 50 lakhs for 5% of the company and accepted the offer of onboarding three sharks - Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Ashneer Grover for 60 lakhs for 10% equity.

4. Jugaadu Kamlesh

A filmy pitch by Jugadu Kamlesh and the investment from Peyush Bansal won every Indian's heart. The goal was simple - to help the farmers of the country. Kamlesh designed and created a pesticide trolley spray that farmers can use for spraying pesticides.

He received funding of 10,00,000 rupees for 40% equity from Shark Peyush Bansal along with a flexible no-interest loan of 20,00,000 rupees which he can repay in small amounts as he earns profits on selling the product.

5. The State Plate

The State Plate is a team of young entrepreneurs who aim to bring together regional products from different parts of the country. From Punjab's Pinni to West Bengal's Jhalmuri, this brand brings the food diversity of India to spotlight.

The founders of State Plate were very welcoming of the changes suggested by the sharks, but they didn't budge on their offer of equity. They got a deal of 40 lakhs for a 3% stake from Peyush Bansal along with a debt of 25 lakhs.

6. Annie

Annie is a device for specially-abled kids launched by Thinkerbell Labs. Young Prathamesh Sinha did the demonstration, which was a brilliant way of showcasing the product.

They got a deal of 1.05 crores for 3% equity from three sharks - Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal.

7. Spandan

The "aakhir hai toh ye dil naa aur dil ke paas dimag nahi hota" pitch was fun to watch. Along with that, the problem that the product Spandan is solving is a global issue. There are so many deaths happening around the globe just because of a lack of access to medical equipment on time, and Spandan aims to solve that, at least in one domain.

Spandan is a pocket-size ECG monitor which can be used by anyone, anywhere. It was an all-shark deal where all the judges - Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh - together invested 1 crore rupees for a stake of 6% in the company.

8. Moonshine

Moonshine is India's first meads. Mead is the oldest alcoholic beverage made out of honey. Moonshine aims to bring that back into the country and to the world.

The presentation was good but it went from an all-shark deal to a no-shark deal because the founders and the judges couldn't mutually agree on an offer.

Wakão Foods

The energy that the founder of Wakão Foods brought to the show was enthralling. The Wakão dance and the tasty meat alternative dishes presented to the judges did the trick, and Wakão received 75 lakhs for 21% equity from Shark Mamas, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar.

These were some of the interesting Shark Tank India pitches so far. Which product or pitch was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.