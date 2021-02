More often than ever, we perceive celebs as the roles they play and the image they portray, instead of who they are in real life. Which is why it came as such a surprise when we found out that these famous celebrities are actually born in the same year:

1. Madonna & Ellen DeGeneres - 63-years-old

2. Kim Nam-joon (RM) & Justin Bieber - 26

3. Zendaya & Noah Centineo - 24-years-old

4. Jennifer Lawrence & Sarah Hyland - 30-years-old

5. Elijah Wood & Chris Evans - 39-years-old

6. The Rock & Eminem - 48-years-old

7. Min Yoon-gi (Suga) & Zayn Malik - 28-years-old

8. Julia Roberts & Mark Ruffalo - 53-years-old

9. Scarlett Johansson & Anna Kendrick - 35-years-old

10. Rihanna & Vanessa Hudgens - 32-years-old

11. Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Liam Hemsworth - 31-years-old

12. Keira Knightley & Carly Rae Jepsen - 35-years-old

13. Kaley Cuoco & Gal Gadot - 35-years-old

14. Kylie Jenner & Maisie Williams - 23-years-old

15. Nicholas Cage & Keanu Reeves - 56-years-old

16. Jungkook & Camila Cabello - 23-years-old

17. Amy Schumer & Beyoncé - 39-years-old

18. Snoop Dogg & Martin Freeman - 49-years-old

19. Macaulay Culkin & Kim Kardashian West - 40-years-old

20. Timothée Chalamet & Logan Paul - 25-years-old

21. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Billie Eilish - 19-years-old

22. Emma Watson & Margot Robbie - 30-years-old

23. Tom Cruise & Jim Carrey - 59-years-old

How many of these could you have guessed?