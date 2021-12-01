Ayushmann Khuranna is in the news again. And just like the last time or the time before that, it's because he's being accused of appropriation, taking up spaces meant for other marginalised communities.

Ayushmann had a photoshoot with GQ, where he put on black nail paint, and probably something on his eyes and shared the magazine cover on his Instagram account with the caption 'Gender Fluid', followed by a black heart.

Once Twitter got wind of it, people were like, 'how does putting on nail paint make you, a cisgender heterosexual man - genderfluid?'

i beg your fucking pardon???? “GENDER FLUID”???? because you painted your nails???? this man's worse than the entirety of DU softboi community — adds (@adds4president) November 30, 2021

Always liked him as an actor and the choice of films he did...but this is performative activism at its best.

This is not even bare minimum to be called gq man of the year/game changer etc! https://t.co/etq60VLVf2 — Krishna (@Krishna29005894) December 1, 2021

no fucking way LMFAOO https://t.co/yMi2p62q9W — parchu (@TheParchu) November 30, 2021

If he is coming out yes lauded, but if this is a stunt, cis-het men can't get more vain🥲 https://t.co/O4gEykGHFg — Rakshana Nalini Raghavan (@rakshanaraghav) November 30, 2021

Lord anyone but my fav please lmaooooooo. Dudes been spitting bullshit ever since he got handed the Mike https://t.co/BQFBU7ilXF — aparna (@innerartsy) November 30, 2021

mfs do NOTHING in the name of allyship but put on nailpolish and think they did something https://t.co/IOEeKEtcCd — strawberry shortcake 🍓 (@dweeedles) November 30, 2021

Cis men are so embarassing. https://t.co/Q2XhnIscY6 — hubris af (@nanotmonroe) November 30, 2021

gender fluid is actually black nail paint https://t.co/Pl5Cvih8X1 — danny (@MrDsgotsauce) November 30, 2021

Ummm what's with that black heart emoji???... he used the same nail polish to paint his heart black?? https://t.co/dGHtHuwvZQ — Pablo একশবার 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SANDIPANMITRA6) November 30, 2021

fashion and gender fluidity are different fucking things?? https://t.co/x9hVQy2fE8 — poison ivy (@Levitatinggx) December 1, 2021

AYUSHMANN KHURANA THINKS IT'S GENDER-FLUID IF YOU ADD SOME KOHL AND NAIL ENAMEL THIS MAN SHOULD BE STOPPED WTF pic.twitter.com/GWI4yIprbO — 球子 Hara✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) November 30, 2021

Like I'm not even surprised Ayushmann Khurana as a cis man thought gender fluidity is all about lining your eyes with kajal and wearing black nail polish and some Men's magazine decided that this bare minimum act of zero consequence should get to be on the cover. — Aeneas Takes the Metro (@SadMandalorian) November 30, 2021

Ayushmann khurana is what Akshay Kumar wished he was. Using stereotypes to fuel tone deaf movies to act all progressive and what not. — filthy r°jun (@wulfbiscuits) November 30, 2021

ayushmann khurana got his gender fluid from this guy pic.twitter.com/CdJzqVgFlZ — yes (@ferventquixotic) November 30, 2021

HE REALLY SAID GENDER FLUID CJSHDKHXWKDJ stupidddd 😭😭 men really just say anything without knowing what it means https://t.co/kPeBLblX65 — k 🍑 (@Iovwords) November 30, 2021

Just stop, man!