While researching for this article, I made a disturbing discovery. People want to see really twisted stuff on reality TV. Really twisted. 'Leave them alone on an island with no food' twisted. That one was suggested by at least 10 people.

Anyway, I managed to find some of the saner ideas for reality TV that may actually make for good shows with some tweaking.

1. Or, you know how people get tattoos when they are drunk. Here, the tattoo artist would be (obviously sober enough to not hurt the person getting inked). Should be fun.

reality tv tattoo show idea: the tattoo artist works in a pitch black room with night vision goggles on — optimus primary school (@fruitandtie) June 19, 2021

2. This tweet has a million likes. I am surprised Netflix hasn't taken it up already.

ok hear me out....a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest paid employee’s salary for a month — wall-e’s girlfriend (@evamarieluter) August 30, 2020

3. They had me at "winners keep the furniture". You would be surprised to know how many people would be totally into this.

Reality tv idea: Couples race other couples to put together IKEA furniture. There will be fights. There will be sabotage. Winners keep the furniture. https://t.co/fKMAJsX3Kw — Dana Diehl (@Servestofurther) June 19, 2021

4. This exact concept can only have one season, no? Interesting, nonetheless.

5. I like this one because it can throw light on underpaid jobs that people think are "easy".

6. Splitsvilla, but different. Couples actually split for some days, then they reunite and have to guess other couples. So much room for drama. I like.

And then, there were some on Quora as well.

7. I'd watch that. Maybe get some tips.

People with similar levels of basic credentials compete in taking job interviews at all kinds of different companies and in different sectors to see who can get the highest, most wildly overpowered position offers they can get and try to one-up each other.

8. So, the idea is Masterchef, but realistic. It would be really cool to see the contestants fighting it out in their home kitchens, trying to get things done as they struggle with the lack of equipment, time and other stuff. A good one.

REALITY KITCHEN. I would watch the fuck out of this show. I do like cooking shows where I can watch expertly-manicured chefs cook with pristine ingredients and an army of All Clad pans, but this is NOT how cooking actually works. If I had the Barefoot Contessa's kitchen, I'd be orgasming too much to actually hold a knife. I think Reality Kitchen would be a gold mine, though, since people could relate to it.

9. This is half-baked, but the theme itself is novel. If someone could work out a way to make it more interesting, I'd watch.

New Reality TV show idea: Top Person: the show where contestants compete to be voted the most ethical person. https://t.co/DQktlM5qx7 — Arielle Bernstein (@NotoriousREL) June 18, 2021

10. Yes and yes and yes. We need dating shows for queer people.

I cannot watch most reality TV because I cannot turn off the part of my brain that remembers these are real people.



My only take on The Bachelorette is that it would be much more interesting if the person looking for love was queer. Start with some bi-exposure maybe? — Elizabeth Harlow (@EBethHarlow) March 16, 2021

I see potential in these.