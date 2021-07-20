On Monday, businessman Raj Kundra made headlines for his involvement in pornography production. He is being dubbed as the 'key conspirator' for the same and has been arrested.

Ever since his arrest, his old tweets have resurfaced and are going viral because they are problematic, to say the least.

Raj Kundra didnt even get time to delete his old tweets 😷 #RajKundra https://t.co/wGrIHEeSkY — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 19, 2021

After watching SriLankan cheer girls,you just can't blame Raavan for kidnapping Sita!! — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 30, 2012

Needless to say, this has got Twitter buzzing.

raj kundra at night before match with mumbai indians : pic.twitter.com/sS3p6gwW24 — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 19, 2021

Alt Balaji's show makers to Raj Kundra pic.twitter.com/ErrKRUmj1Y — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 20, 2021

Here is the official logo😂 pic.twitter.com/9h5HMCvVMC — Rajan (@mischiefrajan) July 19, 2021

When shilpa finds out hidden porn cds in raj 's cupboard😆😆 pic.twitter.com/UR0sbR1lxG — 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀𝟮𝟭🇮🇳 (@NLights21) July 19, 2021

Do you think Raj Kundra had a folder that said homework on his Desktop too — Karan (@kranybaby) July 20, 2021

The takeaway for me, if you feel like you are about to have a "brain fade" moment, just don't have share with the little blue bird! The little blue bird does not forget! — AchMeinGott (@Naveed24412540) July 20, 2021

Phew! Chalo at least we now know what he does for a living....#RajKundra — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 20, 2021

There are many people producing porn in India. This just another attack on Bollywood or related people. — Jitendra Pal (@JitendraP08) July 19, 2021

Shilpa shetty ka sara Naam kharb kr dia isne 😂😂😂 — As (@SinghAradhana18) July 19, 2021

*After a long serious interrogation of Raj Kundra by Police*



Raj Kundra : pic.twitter.com/kz5TCNUQ7c — Harshvardhan Agrawal (@Harsh_humour) July 20, 2021

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case . pic.twitter.com/nPXJSpcV9A — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Humorousbeeing) July 20, 2021

Porn sites gets banned in india#RajKundra :- pic.twitter.com/FuikgUsmLw — Mad king (@GJhamtani) July 19, 2021

Raj Kundra is a staunch supporter of Make in India. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 20, 2021

*Everyone asking the link of Raj Kundra's movies*



Raj Kundra : pic.twitter.com/nLMiwvzcMy — Harshvardhan Agrawal (@Harsh_humour) July 20, 2021

Well, this is a pickle nobody wants to be in.