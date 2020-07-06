Our very own Jeetu Bhaiya, who was feeling doubtful to go to a salon for a professional haircut ended up taking matters into his own hands. And well, just like this year, things didn't go as planned for him.

He had to go bald after his 'self-haircut' went wrong. He took to Instagram to share his new look and god damn, he took us all by surprise. This new look of his is really suiting him.

Well, it's not just us who thinks bald Jeetu looks better than Jeetu with hair, the internet agrees too.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar was last seen in Apurva Dhar’s Chaman Bahaar that released on Netflix last month.

