It's always interesting to see the lookalikes of our Bollywood stars. And, needless to say, there have been many who have risen to fame because they share a resemblance with these celebs.



But the latest addition, Aashita Singh, has taken the internet by storm. You have to see her videos to know what we are talking about

Like many celebs, we have seen a fair share of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalikes in the past but this one has really caught the internet's attention.

She shares videos of her lip-syncing to songs/videos which have gone viral.

I mean, the resemblence is so uncanny, you'd need to watch it twice.

She has even made a video along with a Salman Khan lookalike.



Ever since she has gone viral, fans have flooded the comment section.

Sneha Ullal also made headlines for her resemblance with the veteran actor after she was launched by Salman Khan.

This makes me wonder if I am also a lookalike of an actor yet to be launched?