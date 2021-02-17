Recently, actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, in an intimate ceremony that looked straight out of a fairytale.
While it was hard to take our eyes off the gorgeous bride, what still caught our attention was that instead of a priest, a priestess officiated the wedding ceremony.
Dia Mirza took to Twitter to share information about Sheela Atta, the priestess who performed her wedding ceremony, while advocating for "generation equality".
Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021
This definitely goes against patriarchal norms where rarely, if ever, are priestesses in charge of officiating ceremonies. And the internet certainly celebrated this break from tradition:
I am sure she conducted the rituals with pure dedication. May their tribe grow #womenempowerment Congratulations 👏— Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) February 17, 2021
Very nice to see— Abhijeet (@AbhijeetAlok786) February 17, 2021
What a symbolic post. Thank you @deespeak for this beautiful reminder of how change starts from us. #GenerationEquality https://t.co/J50e4Ia1Dn— Dr. Suchi Gaur (@sg4devpt) February 17, 2021
Long live feminism. Beautiful Lady!!— Nishikant shekhar (@Yrnishi) February 17, 2021
Best wishes!!
Love this breaking of stereotype ..— Rakhee Bakshee (@RBakshee) February 17, 2021
My best wishes to the couple @deespeak https://t.co/yme6XvgnRn
Feminism In True Sense! 👇🙏🙏 #DiaMirza https://t.co/oMv3M0nK3G— 𝑷. 𝑹𝒆𝒌𝒉𝒂 (रेखा त्रिपाठी) (@rekhatripathi) February 17, 2021
Because change starts with just one action.