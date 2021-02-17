Recently, actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, in an intimate ceremony that looked straight out of a fairytale.

While it was hard to take our eyes off the gorgeous bride, what still caught our attention was that instead of a priest, a priestess officiated the wedding ceremony.

Dia Mirza took to Twitter to share information about Sheela Atta, the priestess who performed her wedding ceremony, while advocating for "generation equality".

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

This definitely goes against patriarchal norms where rarely, if ever, are priestesses in charge of officiating ceremonies. And the internet certainly celebrated this break from tradition:

I am sure she conducted the rituals with pure dedication. May their tribe grow #womenempowerment Congratulations 👏 — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) February 17, 2021

Very nice to see — Abhijeet (@AbhijeetAlok786) February 17, 2021

Wow what a thought have you — Adarsh Chaturvedi (@Adarshkumar_96) February 17, 2021

What a symbolic post. Thank you @deespeak for this beautiful reminder of how change starts from us. #GenerationEquality https://t.co/J50e4Ia1Dn — Dr. Suchi Gaur (@sg4devpt) February 17, 2021

Long live feminism. Beautiful Lady!!



Best wishes!! — Nishikant shekhar (@Yrnishi) February 17, 2021

So happy to see a female priest conducting a wedding. More power to female empowerment n gender equality. https://t.co/GSluVSvlgQ — Vandana Kumari (@Vandana14_Kr) February 17, 2021

Love this breaking of stereotype ..

My best wishes to the couple @deespeak https://t.co/yme6XvgnRn — Rakhee Bakshee (@RBakshee) February 17, 2021

Because change starts with just one action.