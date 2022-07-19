We have been watching male actors playing the larger-than-life perennial macho characters for ages. We all have heard things like mard ko dard nahin hota and ladke rote nahin hain, especially in movies. However, with changing times, actors have been picking up challenging roles and breaking stereotypes.

Even though introverts are often misunderstood as being boring and vanilla, there are a number of introverted characters from ourmovies that had us rooting for them.

1. Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) - Jab We Met

There's no denying the fact that he was one of the finest characters ever churned out by our film industry. From running away from his problems to facing them with open arms, he taught us so much in between. He was a great support, confidante and cupid. And, we can never stop rooting for this man.

2. Jai Singh Rathore (Imran Khan) - Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Even though he was a (hidden) warrior, he always kept himself away from violence and fights. Sure, he was shy and introverted but he took a stand for his best friend aka the love of his life when he had to. He was a great friend, boyfriend and son, which speaks volumes about him.

3. Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) - Raazi

This character, the military officer who loved his nation above everything else, still holds a special place in our hearts. When he learned that his wife, from an altogether different country, loves classical music, he got her a bunch of vinyl records CDs. And that shows how warm and compassionate he was.

4. Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao) - Bareilly Ki Barfi

We surely root for this character, who was a sweet man but used to get bullied by his friend, all the time. We all loved how he gave it back to his bullies by taking the most important thing away from their lives. Even though most of the things were a part of his plan, we loved how this character was built.

5. Rohit Sharma (Hrithik Roshan) - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

From gorgeous beach backdrops and foot-tapping background scores to fantastic characters, I still watch this movie with equal amounts of excitement and happiness. This character had everything - good looks, a great voice and an amazing group of friends. And to be honest, it still hurts when I think about his sad death.

6. Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan) - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Let's be honest, we all need a man who not only understands his partner but also gives them time and space to fall in love (or not). He even tries hard to show his true side without making his wife uncomfortable. And, let's not forget about the extreme things he did to make her happy.

7. Rana Chaudhary (Irrfan Khan) - Piku

Now, this is the kind of man we will forever root for. Yes, he was shy but he was also so fun, honest and witty. Apart from that, he's also shown as a layered character, which creates a sense of curiosity about knowing more about him. We would have loved a separate spin-off movie on him but sadly, no one else can fill this talented actor's shoes.

8. Kishen Kumar Chopra (Akshay Kumar) - Action Replayy

While this character was built unattractive, weak and socially awkward, we root for him because of his coy and honest nature. He turned his lifeless marriage back into happy wedlock, with a little help from his (future) son. Also, I'd like to take a moment and thank Aditya Roy Kapur for you know... existing.

These characters taught us that it's alright to NOT have six-pack abs or curse all the time. In fact, they taught us some great values with their simplicity and coyness. And, needless to mention, we will root for them forever because they deserve love too!

Which is your favourite character from these introverts?