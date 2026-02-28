OYEEE IPL AA GAYA OYEEEE! Or as the rest of the world likes to call it, pray for RCB yojana.

Reports from ESPNcricinfo suggest that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin its 2026 season on March 28; and the last game is scheduled for May 31. Originally, this year’s start date was set for March 26, but there was an internal decision to delay it by two days.

A complete schedule has not yet been finalized as the governing body of the IPL (Governing Council) is still awaiting the announcement of the assembly elections scheduled in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Historically, every time the IPL has conflicted with general or state election dates (2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024), the governing council has released its entire schedule in phases.

The governing council will convene shortly to finalize how to announce the complete schedule.

What’s the tea with RCB venue?

Side hatt jao bhyi, side hatt jao, bade saab aa rahe hain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be defending their title with the opening match.

The location is still being determined tho, due to the tragic events that occurred at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s 2025 post-victory celebrations where 11 people died due to a stampede. Yes, aisa dess hai mera!

The Times of India states that the Karnataka government has permitted matches to be played by both the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB at Chinnaswamy; however, the RCB has not decided if it will play all seven home matches at that venue.

Other possible sites mentioned in relation to hosting this year’s event have been Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Pune.

RCB claimed their inaugural title of IPL 2025 after defeating the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year. (Subtle flex only yaawr).

Is MS Dhoni on for IPL 2026?

Side ho jao, bade saab actually ab aaye hain.

MS Dhoni’s involvement is still being heavily discussed and debated among fans around the world right now.

As quoted by The Times of India, a very reliable source within CSK has confirmed that he will be available this upcoming 2026 IPL season:

“We can confirm this much that he is coming to Chennai and had confirmed his availability for the season.”

Yet, the same source stated that;

“Whether he will play all games or not is something we can’t say at the moment.”

Although Dhoni will turn 45 y/o in ’23, it has been confirmed that he is available to play for the Chennai Super Kings, but there is a possibility he may not play every match. (Bas kya yaar, Dhoni)

CSK has acquired Sanju Samson, therefore they have several options for wicketkeeper if/once Dhoni takes a game off; Samson is expected to be their preferred wicketkeeper if/once Dhoni does not play.

Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma are now on the CSK roster as well. In terms of his being on the field for CSK, Dhoni’s contributions at the plate have become more limited in relation to his having to be the “Impact Player” so that he can only finish matches for CSK, but he has become an invaluable “finisher” for CSK’s current winning streak (Haan, mera universe se bharosa uthta ja raha hai).

So yes he is available, but we will not know if he will play in every match all season until the season begins.

6 Aura Farming Moments IPL 2025

This was also a season that gave us 6 aura farming moments, which won’t leave my brain cell till at least IPL 2026.

1. The Ecstasy of RCB Winning and Virat Kohli Crying

In what felt like 10 years of heartbreak, near-misses, and being the laughing stock of memes, RCB finally managed to win the IPL trophy. And you know what, we remember praying for this version of RCB.

All the bullying and all the zillat we handled from our peers through years of RCB messing it up on field, made sense suddenly.

Kohli vai ke liye kuch bhi yaaar.

They defeated Punjab Kings in the final and ended an era of drought for RCB that has defined their entire story for the last decade.

Virat Kohli legit broke down in tears after the win (aur uske saath uske 1818272 fans bhi).

Fans have seen VK sad-cry many times before, but seeing him with happy tears on field was like a cult moment.

2. “They are Royally Loyal”

When VK was asked if RCB fans were royal or loyal, Kohli answered, “They are royally loyal.”

That one line went viral immediately. Kohli vai loves us back bro!

And frankly, the RCB clan deserves this after years of supporting RCB, even after the team showed them multiple times that they should not.

3. MS Dhoni’s Being Cryptic

MS Dhoni made headlines in IPL 2025 when he said, “I’m not saying that I’m going or that I’m coming back,” in reference to his future.

This moment just showed that Dhoni vai ka bhi game ke saath utna hi unhealthy obsession hai jitna humara, and WE LOVE IT.

All of us knew he was gonna come back, but seeing Dhoni play hard-to-get made it all the more worth it. xd.

4. Jitesh Sharma Goes Big With 72 Runs In 28 Balls

One of the most thrilling innings in IPL history came from Jitesh Sharma. Yes yes, the “don’t worry, Jitesh Sharma is here guys.”

This guy is literally “keh ke loonga,” if the saying was a person.

He came in at number five and scored 72 runs off 28 balls against the Gujarat Titans to turn the game completely in favour of the Punjab Kings. Sharma attacked from ball one. His innings changed the pace of the game as his runs added to the full score, and helped to create a huge momentum swing.

5. Bumrah Dominates RCB in the First Three Overs

I only believe in Jassi bhai, because..

Jasprit Bumrah produced an incredible spell of five wickets inside the first three overs of the Powerplay, eliminating the top order of the Royal Challengers from the game, thereby making them incapable of winning.

Bumrah typically dominates games at the end of the innings, but he completely dominated this match in the first three overs.

6. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aukaat dikha di (meri)

And that is when Vibhav Suryavanshi met the world and made the world fall in love with his game in an instant.

The young batsman introduced himself to everyone with an incredible hundred that changed everyone’s perception of him overnight.

Fans would say “Vaibhav Suryavanshi mujhe meri aukaat dikhaana band karo,” because of the way the innings had caused everyone to change their expectations of him.