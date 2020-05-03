There are a few short films that tug at your heartstrings. Ira Dubey's latest MAMI 2019 winner, Bin Bulaaye does exactly that.

With a beautiful poetic narration by Naseeruddin Shah, the film reels you in with its soothing aesthetic.

Also starring Arfi Lamba, Dilshad Patel, this movie follows the story of a woman who lost her father a year ago and still feels his presence around the house.

She reads her father's poetry every night while trying to come to terms with a broken relationship.

Watch the full short film here:

Bin Bulaaye is a beautiful take on relationships, love and loss. It captures the feeling of missing someone and the journey to finding closure. And the impeccable performances by the actors make this short-film quite a heartfelt watch.