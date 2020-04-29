The loss of Irrfan Khan is a gut punch for us all. In remembrance, many people have been revisiting his best works. Some of it is very well-known, while there are other gems that have flown under the radar, but still shine brightly.

Sahil Rizwan pointed out on Twitter that a show called In Treatment is one of these underrated pieces.

My favourite Irrfan performance is one that barely anyone has seen. It's in Season 3 of 'In Treatment' which was basically a show about different people in a therapist's office. Just two characters talking for 30 minutes. His seven episodes on it are just an acting masterclass. — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 29, 2020

The whole show's there on Hotstar, but do yourself a favour & just watch the episodes with him. You don't need any backstory; every episode focuses on just one character, so you can follow anyone's arc as a standalone (even though it all does connect)https://t.co/uFtXlaD8j8 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 29, 2020

Like most movies or shows featuring Irrfan, this one too is lit up with his presence. In season 3 of In Treatment, Irrfan appears in 7 episodes as a patient, and his performance is being lauded.

The premise of the series follows a therapist named Paul and his sessions with various people through the course of his work. While conducting these sessions, he realises certain things about himself in the process, not all of them easy to swallow. Each episode focuses on one character, who sometimes return.

The episodes starring Irrfan talk about loss, displacement, and the unpredictable nature of life.

If you must watch a great #Irrfan performance today - and possibly one you haven’t seen before - check ‘In Treatment’ out on @DisneyPlusHS. It’s a one-of-its-kind series, about a therapist talking to his patients. Each episode is a therapy session. Irrfan appeared in seven. pic.twitter.com/8YaXGCBc58 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 29, 2020

Irrfan's Khan's on-screen brilliance will be truly missed - one of the great ones, gone too soon.