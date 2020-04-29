Earlier today, actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. This is a huge loss, not only for this family but also for the film fraternity for he was an actor par excellence, a fact that is not only evident in the films he made but the awards he received for them.

It is common knowledge that his film Life of Pi won 4 Oscars while having been nominated for 10.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists an NGO dedicated to supporting work by and about women in the film industry had also awarded him with the Special Mention Award for the 2007 film The Namesake.

He had also won the Film producers Guild Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role For Life In A Metro. He had been dominated multiple time for films like Haider, Dabba, Haasil and Piku.

His film Dabba had also won him the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival, along with the Best Actor at the Asian Film Awards.

Irrfan had also bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at IIFA for Hindi Medium and Life in a Metro respectively.

He had also shared the award for Outstanding Achievement in Cimema with the legedary Sharmila Tagore.

In the year 2012, his biography of athlete turned dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar won him a national award for Best Actor.

While the actor has passed away, his legacy will live in the distinguished work of art he has created during all his years in the film industry, be it in Bollywood or in Hollywood. R.I.P Irrfan Khan. You will be missed.