Irrfan Khan, one of the gems of the acting world, passed away last year, and we miss watching the late actor on-screen. But there's good news, as we have got another chance to watch Irrfan in a movie yet again.

The film starring Irrfan Khan is set to release on the last day of this year.

After a long wait of fourteen years, the film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is slated to release on the OTT platform Zee5. We will experience the magic Irrfan creates on-screen on New Year's Eve: 31st December, 2021!

A crime thriller, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is directed by Navneet Baz Saini, of Vivash and Bangkok Blues fame. We are to see artists like Ranvir Shorey, Lucky Ali, and Deepal Shaw in the film too. And we can't keep calm. Deepal took to her Instagram to share the news.

Would the people have thought back in 2007 that the film they've been working on will not release for fourteen years, and would stream during a pandemic? No. Did we imagine we could watch Irrfan again in a brand new film? No. But is it happening? Yes! And then some people don't believe in miracles.

According to an article published way back in 2007 when they were still in the nascent stages of shooting, Irrfan Khan, his nine-year-old son Babil, and the crew of Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 escaped a near-fatal encounter off the shores of Pattaya in Thailand.

The report said that the crew was busy filming a song sequence, when they were warned of heavy tidal surges and rough weather by the local Thai crew members. The film's crew members, along with Irrfan, his son, Ranveer Shorey, Deepal and the director, boarded a steam boat, but the engine wasn't working properly. The local rescue teams tried contacting them, but to no avail. Later, the rescue team members managed to find the film's team and towed them to safety.

Shot in 2007. The film finally gets a release after 14 long years.



An article from 2007 about the film https://t.co/ovL8hZEl0V — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) December 27, 2021

As unexpected and unbelievable it may seem, we are going to see Irrfan Khan on-screen soon right before New Year kicks in, AND with a brand new project. Irrfan won us over with his roles in movies like Hindi Medium, Madaari, Billu Barber, The Lunchbox, and Piku, and Hollywood projects like Life Of Pi, The Amazing Spider Man, Jurassic World and Inferno.

People are excitedly posting on Twitter about this 'comeback'.

How I miss Irrfan dearly. I re-watch his films now and then… His performances are literal masterclasses in acting. A legend whose sparkle shines through screen even now. https://t.co/LnLmLrxjZY — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) December 27, 2021

Cannot wait to watch the late #Irrfan after such a long time on the screen again! ❤️ https://t.co/cpaymGxhqP — Faraz Mir (@farazmir14) December 27, 2021

Will be my final viewing for this year. Haven't seen Deepal Shaw since her 'Kabhi aar kabhi paar' Remix. But Irrfan... ❤️ https://t.co/wN5138mvpV — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) December 27, 2021

atleast there will be more of irrfan to see https://t.co/ch2OEcx9Kh — Saad (@navaayan) December 27, 2021

Ranveer Shorey posted on his Twitter handle too.

And the year end is not without an unexpected but beautiful gift! @ZEE5India https://t.co/D404U3dC5Q — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2021

We can't wait to see the brilliant performance of the late actor in this film.

The New Year is already bringing us so much joy that our hope for more good things yet to come has increased manifold.