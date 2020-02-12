Before the trailer of Irrfan Khan's much-awaited Angrezi Medium launches on the internet tomorrow, Irrfan Khan who has been battling neuroendocrine tumour has recorded a heartwarming message for his fans.

Along with scenes from his upcoming film, he starts his wholesome visual message by telling his audience how special the journey of Angrezi Medium has been for him. He further goes on to talk about the promotions and how he wishes he was physically a part of it:

Yakeen manhiye, meri dille kwyahish thi ki main is film ko utne hi pyaar se promote karron jitne pyaar se hum logon ne banaya hai.

With every bone of optimism in his body and a wide smile on his face (which is audible through his voice-over) , he reveals his practical take on "when life gives you lemons, make lemonades".

After all the love that we poured in for Hindi Medium, Irrfan is positive that this film will be a roller-coaster of emotions.

In the video, we managed to catch a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi along with Irrfan Khan and we have to say we're super excited.

He bids adieu in the video by saying something that really made me emotional and teary-eyed yet hopeful. His closing words were,"wait for me".

Twitter has promised to "wait" for Irrfan Khan while they also wait in anticipation to see the trailer:

Watch the entire wholesome, goosebumpy video here:

