The passing of Irrfan Khan has hit every cinema lover personally. He was not just a wonderful actor, but also an exceptional human being who fawned over his country and never stopped expressing the love he had for Indian cinema. 

irrfan khan
Source: NBC

Irrfan in various interviews admitted that he was offered a lot of films in Hollywood. And though he did quite a few of them like Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire, there are others he let go of because of his commitments back home. 

He said Hollywood was simply a bonus and his heart was in the films that were redefining Indian cinema.  

I keep getting interesting offers. If I were younger, I might have thought of relocating to Hollywood. But I never really felt like leaving India. My people are here and so are my stories. Today, small and unconventional films are redefining cinema in India. And I am happy to be part of this brave, new world. Hollywood is just a bonus.

                    - Irrfan Khan to Hindustan Times

irrfan khan hollywood
Source: Time

The actor was asked to be a part of a Steven Spielberg film in 2013, rumoured to be Robopocalypse. However, Irrfan turned down the offer as it didn't give him enough scope. Eventually Steve Spielberg dropped the film as well. 

I didn’t feel the character offered to me gave me much scope. So I said ‘No’; though Scarlett Johansson is an actor I would have loved to share screen space with.

                    - Irrfan Khan to NDTV

Source: Siasat

He was also asked to be a part of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar which he turned down because he didn't want to let go of The Lunchbox and D-Day, two Hindi films he had already made a commitment to. Rumours suggest he was offered the role of Matt Damon or David Gyasi in the film. 

irrfan khan lunchbox
Source: IMDb
They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made. 

                    - Irrfan Khan to TOI

irrfan khan piku
Source: IBtimes

Irrfan was also offered a role in The Martian but instead chose to give his time to Piku since his schedule didn't permit him to work on both the films at the same time. 

I had committed my dates to Shoojit Sircar’s film, and no regrets about that. Piku is an important film in my career.

                    - Irrfan Khan to Bollywood Hungama

His commitment towards Indian cinema has always come first and for that, we are so grateful because we got a chance to watch him bring some wonderful characters to life. 